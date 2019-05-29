×
Brandi Carlile and Collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth Sign With BMI

Brandi Carlile and Hanseroth twins BMI
CREDIT: Courtesy BMI

After recently signing with Atlas Music Publishing, Brandi Carlile and her collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth have made the movie to a new publishing rights organization, too, with BMI announcing today that the PRO has signed the trio to a long-term deal.

“We are thrilled to have the incomparable Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth join the BMI family,” Mason Hunter, AVP of creative in BMI’s Nashville office, said in a statement. “In terms of great songwriting, captivating vocals, and musical integrity, Brandi is raising the bar for this generation’s music makers. From hosting her own festival to her incredible evening at the Grammys, her year is off to a fantastic start, and BMI is proud to be a partner in her ascending career.”

The Hanseroths, better known to Carlile fans as “the twins,” co-write the majority of Carlile’s material (and occasionally write without her, as in the case of her first hit, “The Story”). The brothers were the subject of their own profile in the Seattle Times last week. The trio’s catalog together includes six studio releases dating back to 2005 — including last year’s “By the Way, I Forgive You” — and one live album.

Related

Carlile, a recent Variety cover subject, won three Grammys in February out of her five nominations, which had her as the year’s most nominated woman. Her performance of “The Joke” on the Grammys telecast also proved to be the night’s buzziest. The festival Hunter refers to is Girls Just Wanna Weekend, a gathering with an all-female lineup in Mexico, which just sold out its second year months in advance.

As Variety revealed, Carlile recently wrapped up a producing role on a comeback album for country star Tanya Tucker. CMT announced Wednesday that Carlile and Tucker will duet on the network’s CMT Music Awards telecast June 5. She’s nominated for artist of the year at the upcoming Americana Honors and Awards, set for Sept. 11.

The singer has headlining and festival dates set throughout the summer, to be followed by a full-album performance of Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” in a sold-out performance at L.A.’s Walt Disney Hall in October. She was most recently seen in L.A. Thursday night performing a duet with Mavis Staples, followed a day and a half later by a set at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Vermont.

    After recently signing with Atlas Music Publishing, Brandi Carlile and her collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth have made the movie to a new publishing rights organization, too, with BMI announcing today that the PRO has signed the trio to a long-term deal. "We are thrilled to have the incomparable Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim [...]

