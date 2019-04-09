×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brandi Carlile to Perform Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ in One-Off L.A. Concert

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brandi Carlile Variety Cover Story
CREDIT: Melodie McDaniel for Variety

If you thought Brandi Carlile was going (entirely) country after seeing her on the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night, think again. She’ll be getting her Joni Mitchell side on with a one-time full-album performance of Mitchell’s 1971 LP “Blue” in October in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Oct. 14 show at Walt Disney Concert Hall, which has been given the name “Songs Are Like Tattoos,” go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

“‘Blue’ might very well be the best album ever made,” Carlile said in an announcement statement. “I feel the need to play this masterpiece in its entirety so that I can honor Joni Mitchell and the way this album brought me into myself, but also so that I can hear it live too! My soul will be listening alongside yours.”

Carlile, subject of a recent Variety cover story in the run-up to the Grammys, had her fandom become well known last fall when she participated in a tribute concert in honor of Mitchell’s 70th birthday at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. That show was filmed and shown in theaters before being released for home video.

Carlile spoke with Variety then about her history with Mitchell’s music.

Related

“I was introduced to Joni Mitchell by T Bone Burnett when I was making my album ‘The Story,’ and I have one of those moments in my life I wish I could go back and do again, because it didn’t land right at the time,” she said last fall. “He played me a couple of tracks from ‘Blue,’ and I think I was just so young and geared towards a tougher, grittier, angst-ier type of artist that it didn’t initially get ahold of me. And then when I had lived a little bit more life and gained a little more wisdom, I met my wife … and she played ‘Blue’ for me and said, ‘Now, you need to sit down and understand this.’ And that’s when it really got ahold of me. It totally redefined me as a songwriter. I was actually never the same after that.”

She continued, “As I kind of graduated from ‘Blue’ into ‘For the Roses’ and ‘Court and Spark,’ my songwriting became a lot more freeform. I started to feel a lot less adherence to a template of any kind musically, particularly in things like the bassline, or to the lyrics needing to always contain the right amount of syllables for the melody. Everything I was saying became more important than how it was said.”

“A Case of You” has been a frequent, but not nightly, part of Carlile’s sets. “I didn’t think I could ever cover anything off ‘Blue’ and do it any justice,” she told Variety, “until I started (vocal) training. And then I got to a point where I was like, all right, if I can sing ‘A Case of You,’ then I’m learning something. So I started covering it just to be brave vocally. And on nights that I feel particularly good, I break it out and sing it. But unless I feel 125 percent, I don’t even mess with it. … As far as the cover-ability of Joni’s songs, it’s incredibly difficult, especially when it comes to things like time signatures. With ‘River,’ every time I cover it, I have to re-learn it, let’s put it that way.”

Popular on Variety

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

More Music

  • Brandi Carlile Variety Cover Story

    Brandi Carlile to Perform Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' in One-Off L.A. Concert

    If you thought Brandi Carlile was going (entirely) country after seeing her on the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night, think again. She’ll be getting her Joni Mitchell side on with a one-time full-album performance of Mitchell’s 1971 LP “Blue” in October in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Oct. 14 show at Walt Disney [...]

  • Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell'Fosse/Verdon' TV

    Michelle Williams on Becoming Gwen Verdon: 'I Had to Start Meditating'

    Michelle Williams is dancing her way into another leading role with FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” At the New York premiere on Monday night, the actress told Variety it took more than dance lessons to get ready to play Broadway legend Gwen Verdon. “It’s going to sound weird, but I had to start meditating. I had to become a bigger [...]

  • Bob Dylan U.S. singer-songwriter Bob Dylan

    Bob Dylan's Nashville Whiskey Distillery Adds Art, Concert Spaces; Opening Moved to 2020

    The whiskey distillery Bob Dylan previously announced for Nashville is now set to become a place even a teetotaler could love. The project is becoming considerably more ambitious, with the addition of an arts center component that will include a performance space and a gallery for the singer’s paintings and sculptures. The only downside: what [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Lizzo Explains How Synchs Paved the Way for Her Breakthrough

    If there was an artist who owned South by Southwest this year, it was Lizzo. As a longtime cult favorite of the Minneapolis and indie R&B scenes, the singer has spent years training for the mainstream breakthrough she’s poised to enjoy with her major-label debut album, “Cuz I Love You,” due next Friday (April 19) [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Inspires Soundtrack with

    'Game of Thrones' 'Inspires' Soundtrack with SZA, Maren Morris, Weeknd, Travis Scott

    The Weeknd is coming. Maren Morris, SZA, Ty Dolla Sign, the Lumineers and the National, too. They’re all contributing to “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series ‘Game of Thrones’),” which has just been announced for April 26 release via Columbia Records. The eclectic lineup of artists assembled for this “inspired by” collection [...]

  • Prince Rogers Nelson

    Prince Engineer Ordered to Pay Estate $4 Million Over Unauthorized Release

    A Minnesota judge on Monday ordered a recording engineer to pay Prince’s estate almost $4 million for releasing an unauthorized EP of songs by the late musician in 2017. George Ian Boxill, who worked with Prince from 2004 through 2008, released the “Deliverance” EP to streaming services in April 2017 in breach of his contract [...]

  • Spotify Boxing Match

    Apple Is the Real Winner in Spotify's Battle Against Songwriters' Rate Hike

    Streaming giant Spotify, after years of attempting to woo the songwriting community, is now at the front of an effort to pay it less. It’s a move that has seen the company, the market leader with 87 million worldwide subscribers, hand second-place Apple, with an estimated 43.5 million subs, an opportunity to make up ground. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad