Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Red Hot Chili Peppers Join Grammy Performer Lineup

The Recording Academy today announced the next wave of artists to perform on this year’s 61st annual Grammy Awards: Multiple Grammy nominee Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. will both perform, as will past Grammy nominee Miley Cyrus, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will join Post Malone (following the rapper’s performance with Aerosmith at the MTV Video Music Awards last year).

They join previously announced performers and current nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

The Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Carlile is up for six Grammy Awards—Record Of The Year (“The Joke”), Album Of The Year (“By The Way, I Forgive You”), Song Of The Year (“The Joke”), Best American Roots Performance (“The Joke”), Best American Roots Song (“The Joke”), and Best Americana Album. H.E.R. is up for Album Of The Year (“H.E.R.”), Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance (“Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar), Best R&B Song (“Focus”), and Best R&B Album.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.