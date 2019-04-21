×
Brandi Carlile Takes Dave Grohl Busking in Seattle (Watch)

Not all the surprise collaborations happened at Coachella this weekend. Seattle’s foremost male and female musical exports, Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl, teamed up for a mini-set Saturday afternoon in their hometown, setting up shop as buskers in front of the popular shopping site Pike Place Market.

Unlike most of weekend 2 of Coachella, this set was streamed live, on Carlile’s Facebook page, where videos of them performing the Beatles’ “Let It Be” and the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” are still up for viewing. Fans also joined in the social-media sharing.

For Carlile, this was a return to familiar ground: She used to busk at Pike Place in the early 2000s before getting her first record deal with Sony. “Right where it all started so many years ago,” she wrote on Instagram.

For the leader of the Foo Fighters, it was probably a fresh experience, although onlookers said that neither took time out to offer explanations about why they were there during an appearance that was said to have lasted about 15-20 minutes.

Not everyone there was caught unaware. Under the second of two photos she shared on Instagram of herself with Grohl at her house southeast of Seattle, Carlile did give local fans ample warning that the two of them were about to head out to the location.

Both musicians performed in January at the tribute to Chris Cornell at the Forum in Los Angeles, although their paths did not cross on stage then.

They were accompanied, as Carlile almost always has been for the better part of the last two decades, by “the twins,” her bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroff, who also posted photos, like the one below.

Apparently, Grohl, Carlile and the Hanseroths are having quite the stay-cation. Carlile had posted a photo Friday night saying, “I love it when Dave Grohl comes over for dinner and ATVs. You sir are welcome to live with me…please. #thetwinswillneverbethesameaftertoday.” 

Affirming that sentiment, Phil Hanseroth responded, “I will never believe we just hung out all day / had a beer- ripped the trails with this guy!!!! When DAVE GROHL pulled up in front of my house on his quad I was almost like Bradley Cooper at the Grammys in that movie/ best day ever!!!!!!” Added Tim, “Hold on- Let me just find my brains!!” Unfortunately, the ATV-ing was not live-streamed.

