×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bradley Cooper on Singing With Lady Gaga in Vegas, Prepping for Oscar Performance

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All

He might not be getting his own Las Vegas residency anytime soon, but Bradley Cooper sure looked like a pro on stage during “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show.

Cooper surprised a Vegas crowd last weekend when he joined Gaga for a performance of their hit “Shallow.”

“I could have ran out of there at the last minute, especially after watching her whole show,” Cooper told Variety on the red carpet of the Directors Guild Awards.

“The thing that I was blown away by was that it felt like it was a city stop on a tour. It didn’t feel like people were just sort of strolling in from the casino,” he added. “It really felt like it was during her tour.”

The actor-director, up for two DGA Awards on Saturday, will next take the stage with Gaga on Oscar Sunday, when the duo will perform the Oscar-nominated song live again. Cooper said he will “double down” and begin prepping for the performance on Feb. 14.

He said he never thought he’d be singing in a movie, let alone at the Academy Awards.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Music

  • Bradley Cooper DGA Awards

    Bradley Cooper on Singing With Lady Gaga in Vegas, Prepping for Oscar Performance

    He might not be getting his own Las Vegas residency anytime soon, but Bradley Cooper sure looked like a pro on stage during “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show. Cooper surprised a Vegas crowd last weekend when he joined Gaga for a performance of their hit “Shallow.” “I could have ran out [...]

  • Travis Scott Rocks Pre-Super Bowl Concert

    Travis Scott Rocks Crowd Featuring Cardi B, Jamie Foxx at Pre-Super Bowl Concert

    In advance of his controversial halftime performance with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Travis Scott headlined a Pepsi-sponsored, invite-only concert Friday night in downtown Atlanta. The concert, held at a transformed Georgia Freight Depot, also featured special guests Metro Boomin, Lil Baby and Chase B, with a surprise drop-in from Young Thug, who came out [...]

  • Bow Wow'Bridezillas' TV show premiere, New

    Bow Wow Arrested After Atlanta Altercation

    Rapper Bow Wow was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Atlanta, Ga. after being accused of assaulting a woman, identified as Leslie Holden. According to the Associated Press, police were called to 205 12th Street around 4:15 a.m., where Holden told them Bow Wow — whose given name is Shad Moss — [...]

  • American musician Linda Ronstadt poses in

    Linda Ronstadt Opens Up About Losing Her Voice and Living With Parkinson's

    In a candid interview, Linda Ronstadt revealed that her health has deteriorated to such an extent that she “can’t even sing in the shower.” The singer and songwriter, known for hits like “You’re No Good” and “It’s So Easy,” told “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith that she began having issues with her voice in [...]

  • Bill Monroe on the Grand Ole

    Ken Burns' 'Country Music' Previewed by Producers, With PBS Airing Set for September

    Get ready for a grand ole doc’ry. Country fans have been thirsty for years just to get a release date for, much less see, Ken Burns’ characteristically epic documentary on the genre. A delivery date for “Country Music” was finally provided Friday in PBS’ presentation for the film at the Television Critics Association conference in Pasadena: [...]

  • Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to Perform

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Will Perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are officially performing “Shallow” at the 91st Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the news with a simple tweet Friday, writing “Cooper. Gaga. ‘Shallow.’ #Oscars.” In another tweet, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings were also confirmed to sing “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” [...]

  • Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna Reissues Coming

    Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna Reissues Coming From Rhino

    Rhino Entertainment, Warner Music Group’s catalog label, has acquired the rights to the catalogs of Jefferson Starship, Starship & Hot Tuna, effective today. Also included in the deal are rights to a selection of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna albums, solo albums by Grace Slick, and additional albums and Grunt label signings related to various other band members including Paul Kantner and David Freiberg.   The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad