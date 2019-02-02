Bow Wow Arrested After Atlanta Altercation

Rapper Bow Wow was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Atlanta, Ga. after being accused of assaulting a woman, identified as Leslie Holden.

According to the Associated Press, police were called to 205 12th Street around 4:15 a.m., where Holden told them Bow Wow — whose given name is Shad Moss — had assaulted her. Police could see minor injuries on both, and were not able to identify who was the primary aggressor in the assault, so both parties were arrested and charged with battery. They were taken for processing to Fulton County Jail.

Moss is best known for his music in the early 2000s, and in 2016, announced his retirement from rap. In the same year, Moss released “Ignorant S—” with Soulja Boy, and the pair put out the single “Bandz” in November 2018. Bow Wow’s final album, “NYLTH,” was expected for release in 2018.

Moss has also had a career in film and television, including lead roles in “Johnson Family Vacation” in 2004 and “Roll Bounce” in 2005. He also appeared in 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” and in five episodes of the television series “Entourage.” He had a starring role in “CSI: Cyber” for both of its two seasons.