BottleRock Taps Neil Young, Imagine Dragons, Mumford, Pharrell as 2019 Headliners

For its seventh annual confluence of rock and culinary pleasures, BottleRock Napa Valley has announced a typically eclectic mix of musical acts, with Mumford & Sons, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Imagine Dragons, Logic and Pharrell Williams among those set to perform May 24-26.

Among the other musicians tapped for the three-day festival in the wine country of northern California are Santana, Gary Clark Jr., OneRepublic, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jenny Lewis, Cypress Hill, Against Me!, Tash Sultana, Sylvan Esso, Paul Oakenfeld, Juanes, Lord Huron, Bishop Briggs, Elle King, the Crystal Method, the Dandy Warhols and perennial festival favorite Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Since its first edition in 2013, BottleRock has accrued a significant returning fan base for a lineup that finds a diverse sweet spot not unlike Bonnaroo in Tennessee. The festival skews far more rock and “mature” than the increasingly pop- and hip-hop-oriented Coachella in southern California but, with its share of rap and alternative acts, not quite as mature as the adult-alternative-focused Arroyo Seco Weekend in Pasadena.

Last year’s headliners for the sold-out festival were Bruno Mars, the Killers and Muse.

Three-day general admission passes go on sale for $359 at 10 a.m. PST today, followed by the availability of single-day passes at the same time on Thursday. Premium “skydeck” passes with complimentary drinks and a shaded view of the main stage will also be available for $1599.

The festival takes place at the Napa Valley Expo. On top of the five music stages, BottleRock also features as one of its signature novelties the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage, which features demonstrations from top chefs, sometimes joined by the weekend’s music personalities.

The full 2019 lineup:

Friday, May 24:

Imagine Dragons, Logic , OneRepublic, Sylvan Esso, Flogging Molly, Jenny Lewis, AJR, Anderson East, The Dandy Warhols, lovelytheband, Paul Oakenfold (Silent Disco), Alec Benjamin, Neon Trees, Midland, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty, Just Loud, Shannon Shaw, flora cash, Yoke Lore, HalfNoise, The Dip, Dessa, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Valley Queen, Jack West, Forgotten Dreamers

Saturday, May 25:

Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams , Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Cypress Hill, Elle King, Marian Hill, Sir Sly, Chevy Metal, Against Me!, Madison Beer, Pink Sweat$, Shannon & the Clams, The Regrettes, White Panda (Silent Disco), Elley Duhé, Wilderado, Magic City Hippies, Moonalice, We Banjo 3, Slothrust, Jared & The Mill, Royal Jelly Jive, Rebecca Jade & The Cold Fact, The Blue Stones, The Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, May 26: