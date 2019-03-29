×
Both Members of British Band Her’s, and Their Tour Manager, Die in U.S. Car Crash

Her's Audun Laading Stephen Fitzpatrick
CREDIT: Neelam Khan Vela

Both members of the Liverpool-based band Her’s and their manager were killed in a car crash this week while on tour in the U.S., the band’s label, Heist or Hit, has confirmed.

The two band members, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading, and their manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, died in the accident, which occurred Wednesday. A fourth person, thought to be the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, was also killed.

The up-and-coming band had been touring the U.S. and were preparing to head home, according to social media posts. Her’s had performed in Phoenix and were traveling to Santa Ana, Calif. Local reports said the accident happened on Interstate 10 after a Nissan pickup collided head-on with a Ford van, with one of the vehicles traveling in the wrong direction.

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Her’s, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading and their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson tragically passed away in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th March whilst travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California,” Heist or Hit said. “We are all heartbroken.”

Fitzpatrick, who was British, and Laading, a Norwegian, met as students in Liverpool. Their band had been building a following and getting airplay on BBC Radio. Their 19-date tour of the U.S. was their second tour of the country and followed the release of their 2018 album “Invitation to Her’s.”

Heist or Hit said that as “humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious.” The label added: “To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers.

“Musically, Her’s were astonishing. An aptitude for melody, fun, and entertainment combined with a complexity that was as sophisticated as it was stylish.”

The band were repped by UTA. Stephen and Audun were two of the most passionate and dedicated artists I’ve ever had the honor of working with,” the agency’s Zach Hyde said in a statement. “Their dynamic spirit and genuine love of music was felt through everything they created. While their journey had only just begun, it was inspiring to see the overwhelming amount of support and excitement around their future. They will be greatly missed by all of their friends at UTA.”

