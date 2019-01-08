Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B Top 2019 Bonnaroo Lineup

Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B, the Lumineers and Solange are among the top-billed acts at the 18th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, taking place at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn., from June 13-16.
Tickets – including General Admission (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), Platinum (4 Day) and more – will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 10, at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.
The four day event will feature dozens of artists performing across more than 10 stages — the complete lineup appears on the poster and below. For more details on the campgrounds, sustainability efforts and the Bonnaroo Works Fund non-profit, see www.bonnaroo.com.
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
Saba
Space Jesus b2b Eprom b2b Shlump
12th Planet
Sunsquabi
All Them Witches
Magic City Hippies
The Nude Party
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
The Comet Is Coming
Jack Harlow
Eprom
Caroline Rose
Donna Missal
Peach Pit
Hekler
Dorfex Bos
*****
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Phish
Childish Gambino
Solange
The Avett Brothers
Brockhampton
GRiZ
RL Grime
Beach House
GRiZ SuperJam
NGHTMRE
Gojira
Courtney Barnett
Girl Talk
AJR
Catfish And The Bottlemen
K.Flay
Anoushka Shankar
Nahko & Medicine For The People
Liquid Stranger
Deafheaven
Parquet Courts
Rival Sons
Ibeyi
Jade Cicada
Las Cafeteras
Cherry Glazerr
The Teskey Brothers
Medasin
Tyla Yaweh
Ducky
Monsieur Periné
Mersiv
Crooked Colours
*****
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Odesza
Hozier
Kacey Musgraves
The National
The Lonely Island
ZHU
Juice WRLD
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Gucci Mane
John Prine
Jim James (Full Band)
Maren Morris
Gramatik
Shovels & Rope
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Quinn XCII
Clairo
Bishop Briggs
Hippo Campus
Space Jesus
Tokimonsta
Chelsea Cutler
The Record Company
SNBRN
Ruston Kelly
Whipped Cream
Rubblebucket
Little Simz
Memba
Deva Mahal
DJ Mel
*****
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Phish (2 Sets)
The Lumineers
Brandi Carlile
Illenium
Walk The Moon
Mac DeMarco
King Princess
Lil Dicky
G Jones
Trampled By Turtles
The Wood Brothers
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
Princess (Featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum)
The Soul Rebels
The Lemon Twigs
Two Feet
AC Slater
CID
Dombresky
Bombino
Faye Webster
Ripe
Kikagaku Mayo
Igloohost