Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B Top 2019 Bonnaroo Lineup

Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B, the Lumineers and Solange are among the top-billed acts at the 18th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, taking place at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn., from June 13-16.

Tickets – including General Admission (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), Platinum (4 Day) and more – will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 10, at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.

The four day event will feature dozens of artists performing across more than 10 stages — the complete lineup appears on the poster and below. For more details on the campgrounds, sustainability efforts and the Bonnaroo Works Fund non-profit, see www.bonnaroo.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

Saba

Space Jesus b2b Eprom b2b Shlump

12th Planet

Sunsquabi

All Them Witches

Magic City Hippies

The Nude Party

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

The Comet Is Coming

Jack Harlow

Eprom

Caroline Rose

Donna Missal

Peach Pit

Hekler

Dorfex Bos

*****

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Phish

Childish Gambino

Solange

The Avett Brothers

Brockhampton

GRiZ

RL Grime

Beach House

GRiZ SuperJam

NGHTMRE

Gojira

Courtney Barnett

Girl Talk

AJR

Catfish And The Bottlemen

K.Flay

Anoushka Shankar

Nahko & Medicine For The People

Liquid Stranger

Deafheaven

Parquet Courts

Rival Sons

Ibeyi

Jade Cicada

Las Cafeteras

Cherry Glazerr

The Teskey Brothers

Medasin

Tyla Yaweh

Ducky

Monsieur Periné

Mersiv

Crooked Colours

*****

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Post Malone

Odesza

Hozier

Kacey Musgraves

The National

The Lonely Island

ZHU

Juice WRLD

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Gucci Mane

John Prine

Jim James (Full Band)

Maren Morris

Gramatik

Shovels & Rope

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Quinn XCII

Clairo

Bishop Briggs

Hippo Campus

Space Jesus

Tokimonsta

Chelsea Cutler

The Record Company

SNBRN

Ruston Kelly

Whipped Cream

Rubblebucket

Little Simz

Memba

Deva Mahal

DJ Mel

*****

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Phish (2 Sets)

The Lumineers

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

Illenium

Walk The Moon

Mac DeMarco

King Princess

Lil Dicky

G Jones

Trampled By Turtles

The Wood Brothers

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

Princess (Featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum)

The Soul Rebels

The Lemon Twigs

Two Feet

AC Slater

CID

Dombresky

Bombino

Faye Webster

Ripe

Kikagaku Mayo

Igloohost