Bon Jovi Reveals Title of New Album

The forthcoming release will feature more “socially conscious” themes.

Jon Bon JoviBon Jovi in Concert at En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, USA - 18 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi revealed the title of his band’s new album on Tuesday night on board the Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise. Speaking to fans in the Norwegian Pearl’s intimate Stardust Theater, Bon Jovi shared that the new record will be titled: “Bon Jovi: 2020.”

“It’s an election year, so why not?” said the New Jersey rocker. “I couldn’t do any worse.”

The other reason for the title, he explained, was that he has a “clear vision” following the release of the band’s previous album. 2016’s “This House is Not For Sale.”

“‘This House is Not For Sale’ dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us,” he said during an acoustic set. “Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

Bon Jovi added that the album will feature more “socially conscious” themes, including songs about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas.

“I’m very happy with it,” he said. “It’s a different record.”

The Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise — a musical festival at sea produced by Sixthman — set sail from Barcelona to Palma on Monday, August 26. Bon Jovi’s set was supposed to be performed on the main stage, but a threatening storm resulted in back-to-back shows booked inside the theater.

The shows included a question and answer session with fans, and a set that included reworked versions of “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “It’s My Life,” “Livin’ On A Prayer,” a rare performance of “Thank You For Loving Me” and a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” inspired by a fan asking which song he wished he would have written. Bon Jovi’s answer: U2’s “Pride ( In the Name of Love),” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” every Beatles song and Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer”).

