×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Songs for Screens: Beyond ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ 2018 Was a Record Sync Year for Queen

By

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Songs for Screens Powered by Mac Presents
CREDIT: Variety

As “Bohemian Rhapsody” approaches a landmark $800 million at the global box office, another Queen milestone quietly took place in 2018. With appearances in nationwide campaigns for Amazon, Ram Trucks, Google, Peloton, Silk Almondmilk and many more, Queen’s music was licensed by more blue-chip brands than any other calendar year.

And in the first few weeks of 2019, a moody take on the band’s “Under Pressure” (featuring vocals from singer-songwriter Cara Salimando) has been in heavy rotation on Fox as the soundtrack to promos for Season 2 of medical drama “The Resident,” suggesting that even more Queen songs and interpretations may still be on the horizon.

What’s behind the renewed reign of Queen? Brian Monaco, president/global chief marketing officer of Queen’s publisher Sony/ATV, says the synch boom is the strategic result of three years of pitching the band’s music to the commercial community in anticipation of capitalizing on the fall 2018 release of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In fact, 2017 was also a record year for Queen activity in commercial synchs (led by a “Don’t Stop Me Now”-scored campaign for Toyota) before 2018’s double-digit revenue increases.

“The catalog’s always done very well, it’s done well in multiple territories and multi-year deals,” says Monaco. “Brands get attached to it, and they don’t want to give it up. You’ve seen it in every aspect of the world, from Israel to Russia to Latin America to Italy. The catalog has been completely global.”

The recent brand synchs have run the full gamut of Queen hits, outtakes and rarities, beginning with Ram’s Viking-themed Super Bowl commercial promoting the 2018 Ran 1500, which made notable use of the “fast” BBC live version of “We Will Rock You” in favor of the familiar stomp-and-clap version.

Other surprise synchs this year have included Google Pixel’s repurposing of “Flash,” the band’s 1980 theme song for the movie “Flash Gordon,” Silk Almondmilk’s newly released spots featuring “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and an Amazon Music commercial featuring a pair of animated lips bringing the lyrics of “Somebody To Love” and Alexa’s voice commands to life.


Even Michael Buble’s 2003 cover of “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” found a second life when Hallmark featured it for its Valentine’s Day 2018 campaign.

The cumulative Queen blitz seems to have paid off at retail and streaming services, too – three of 2018’s top five most-consumed rock albums were Queen hits collections, out-selling new releases by Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots and Greta Van Fleet.

As the world’s largest music publisher, with catalogs ranging from The Beatles, Michael Jackson and Bob Dylan to Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink, could Sony/ATV exploit any of their other well-known songwriters to similar effect? Monaco says one unlikely artist has already started to embrace the approach.

“We’ve been doing a lot with John Mellencamp,” says Monaco, who has been pitching re-records and unexpected covers a la Salimando’s apocalyptic “Under Pressure” to advertisers in recent months. “With his songs, you put a female vocal on it and all of a sudden it’s, ‘Wait, what is that song? I know that song.’ We sent [John] some versions that he was blown away by. Now that the industry has changed and platforms have changed, it’s just another way to get your music out there.”

Songs For Screens is a Variety column sponsored by music experiential agency MAC Presents, based in NYC. It is written by Andrew Hampp, founder of music marketing consultancy 1803 LLC and former correspondent for Billboard. Each week, the column will highlight noteworthy use of music in advertising and marketing campaigns, as well as new and catalog songs that we deem ripe for synch use.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More Film

  • 'How to Train Your Dragon: The

    'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' to Bow in China on March 1

    “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will swoop into Chinese theaters on March 1, its Beijing-based promotion company He Song confirmed to Variety on Wednesday. The date puts its China release a week after its Feb. 22 debut in the U.S. and also pits it against “Green Book,” which has scored a China release [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Beyond 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 2018 Was a Record Sync Year for Queen

    As “Bohemian Rhapsody” approaches a landmark $800 million at the global box office, another Queen milestone quietly took place in 2018. With appearances in nationwide campaigns for Amazon, Ram Trucks, Google, Peloton, Silk Almondmilk and many more, Queen’s music was licensed by more blue-chip brands than any other calendar year. And in the first few [...]

  • Sundance Film Festival Placeholder

    A Changing Film Market Raises the Pressure for Sundance Indies to Succeed (Column)

    Regretfully, I never go to the Sundance Film Festival anymore because I need to mind the editorial store back home, knowing that our crack team of reporters and critics will be filing great scoops and reviews while freezing their butts off (sorry!). I have lots of fond memories from the days when I frequented Park [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Oscars

    Will the Oscars Be a Hot Mess Without a Host?

    Who will host this year’s Oscars? With one month left until the telecast on Feb. 24, there’s still no definitive answer. Insiders tell Variety that the ceremony will likely buck the tradition of having a master of ceremonies. Instead, organizers have chosen to patch together a host-less show. That could mean a lot of airtime [...]

  • 2018 Sundance Film Festival - Egyptian

    Sundance Preview: Expect Political Moments and Few Costly Deals at 2019 Festival

    Zac Efron underwent a grueling physical transformation to play serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a drama premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week. “I lost 13 pounds,” Efron says. To prepare for the biographical role, he rode a stationary bike for an hour in the mornings while binge-watching [...]

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling Created Her Own Opportunities (and Doesn't Plan on Stopping)

    Over the course of two hit sitcoms, a couple of best-selling books and some scene-stealing turns in Hollywood blockbusters such as “Ocean’s 8” and “Inside Out,” Mindy Kaling has cultivated an image as a kinder, gentler and more relatable star than most. On Instagram or Twitter, where she routinely shares parenting anecdotes and restaurant recommendations, [...]

  • Jimi Hendrix sound check Monterey Pop

    Film Constellation Adds ‘Show Me the Picture’ to Berlin Market Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales and financing house Film Constellation has added Alfred George Bailey’s feature documentary “Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall” to its Berlin market slate, ahead of the film’s SXSW premiere. Submarine Entertainment is handling distribution in North America. The film charts the life of American photographer James Joseph Marshall, whose work [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad