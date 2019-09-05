×
Bob Seger Reveals Final Dates for 'Roll Me Away' Farewell Tour

Jem Aswad

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band this morning announced what they say are “the last shows to their very successful ‘Roll Me Away Tour’” — although surprisingly there is no date listed for his hometown of Detroit. There was no immediate comment from a rep; Seger played six shows in Detroit back in June.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Saturday, September 14 at 10 AM local time.

This announcement comes as Seger & his Silver Bullet Band gear up for the final leg of the tour with stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Spokane, Seattle, Salt Lake City, etc. By the end of his North American tour, Seger will have played in front of more than a million fans.

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates.

9/12 — Rapid City, SD, Rushmore Plaza
9/14 — Fargo, ND, Fargo Dome
9/17 — Bozeman, MT, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
9/19 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena
9/21 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
9/24 — Eugene, OR, Matthew Knight Arena
9/26 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/28 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/3 — Columbia, MO, University of Missouri – Mizzou Arena
10/5 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/10 — Baton Rouge, LA, Raising Cane’s River Center
10/12 — Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum
10/17 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
10/19 — Chicago, IL, United Center
10/24 — Boston, MA, TD Garden+
10/26 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Scotiabank Arena+
10/30 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden+
11/1 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center+

 

