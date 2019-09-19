Bob Dylan to Release Country-Themed Box Set, ‘Travelin’ Thru, 1967-69,’ Featuring Johnny Cash

Columbia Records and Sony catalog division Legacy Recordings will release the boxed set “Bob Dylan (featuring Johnny Cash) – Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15” on Nov. 1. The set collects previously unreleased recordings from Dylan’s country-themed albums of the era, focusing on previously unavailable recordings made with Johnny Cash and unreleased tracks from the “John Wesley Harding,” “Nashville Skyline” and “Self Portrait” sessions. The set is available in 3CD and 3LP physical configurations and digital equivalent.

The the comparatively brief set following the sprawling 14-CD set “The Rolling Thunder Review: The 1975 Performances,” which accompanied the Martin Scorsese documentary of Dylan’s tour from that year. “The Bootleg Series” began in the 1980s and collects hundreds (perhaps by now more than a thousand) of previously unreleased Dylan recordings.

According to the announcement, Disc One of “Travelin’ Thru” finds Dylan in Columbia’s Studio A in Nashville recording alternate versions of compositions written for “John Wesley Harding” (October 17 and November 6, 1967) and “Nashville Skyline” (February 13-14, 1969) while introducing a new song, “Western Road.”

Discs Two and Three of Travelin’ Thru are centered around Dylan’s collaborations with Cash, including the legendary Columbia Studio A sessions and on-stage performances at the Ryman Auditorium (May 1, 1969) for the recording of the premiere episode of “The Johnny Cash Show” (originally broadcast on ABC-TV on June 7, 1969).

Disc Three closes with tracks recorded on May 17, 1970 with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass banjo legend Earl Scruggs for the PBS television special, “Earl Scruggs: His Family and Friends” (originally aired January 1971).

The period captures the second hard pivot of Dylan’s career: Just as he’d turned away from his galvanizing folk recordings of the early ‘60s by adopting a rock format with the “Bringing It All Back Home” and “Blonde on Blonde” albums, here he turned away from that sound by embracing a more laid-back, country-influenced approach.

DISC 1

October 17, 1967

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

John Wesley Harding sessions

Drifter’s Escape – Take 1 (Alternate Version) I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

November 6, 1967

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

John Wesley Harding sessions

All Along the Watchtower – Take 3 (Alternate Version) John Wesley Harding – Take 1 (Alternate Version) As I Went Out One Morning – Take 1 (Alternate Version) I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Take 4 (Alternate Version) I Am a Lonesome Hobo – Take 4 (Alternate Version)

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

February 13, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Nashville Skyline sessions

I Threw It All Away – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

Previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vol. 10: Another Self Portrait

To Be Alone with You – Take 1 (Alternate Version) Lay Lady Lay – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

Previously released as a digital download with iTunes pre-orders of Together Through Life

One More Night – Take 2 (Alternate Version) Western Road – Take 1 (Outtake)

February 14, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Nashville Skyline sessions

Peggy Day – Take 1 (Alternate Version) Tell Me That It Isn’t True – Take 2 (Alternate Version) Country Pie – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

Kelton D. Herston, Norman Blake, Charlie Daniels, Wayne Moss (10 & 12): guitars

Bob Wilson: piano, organ

Peter Drake: steel guitar (13-15)

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

DISC 2

February 17, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

I Still Miss Someone – Take 5

Written by Johnny Cash and Roy Cash, Jr.

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right/Understand Your Man – Rehearsal

Written by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash

February 18, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

One Too Many Mornings – Take 3 Mountain Dew – Take 1

Written by Bascom Lamar Lunsford and Scott Wiseman

Mountain Dew – Take 2

Written by Bascom Lamar Lunsford and Scott Wiseman

I Still Miss Someone – Take 2

Written by Johnny Cash and Roy Cash, Jr.

Careless Love – Take 1

Traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash

Matchbox – Take 1

Written by Carl Perkins

That’s All Right, Mama – Take 1

Written by Arthur Crudup

Mystery Train/This Train Is Bound for Glory – Take 1

Mystery Train written by Junior Parker

This Train Is Bound for Glory written by Woody Guthrie

Big River – Take 1

Written by Johnny Cash

Girl from the North Country – Rehearsal Girl from the North Country – Take 1 I Walk the Line – Take 2

Written by Johnny Cash

Guess Things Happen That Way – Rehearsal

Written by Jack Clement

Guess Things Happen That Way – Take 3

Written by Jack Clement

Five Feet High and Rising – Take 1

Written by Johnny Cash

You Are My Sunshine – Take 1

Written by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell

Ring of Fire – Take 1

Written by June Carter and Merle Kilgore

DISC 3

February 18, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

Studio Chatter Wanted Man – Take 1 Amen – Rehearsal

Written by Jester Hairston

Just a Closer Walk with Thee – Take 1

Traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash

Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 1 – Take 1

Based on Blue Yodel No. 1 (T for Texas), The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 5 (It’s Raining Here) written by Jimmie Rodgers

Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 2 – Take 2

Based on Waiting for a Train, The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 1 (T For Texas) written by Jimmie Rodgers

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Johnny Cash: vocals, guitar

Carl Perkins: guitar (08,10, 02, 04-06)

Bob Wootton: guitar

Marshall Grant: bass

W.S. Holland: drums

May 1, 1969

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Live on The Johnny Cash Show

Originally broadcast on ABC-TV, June 7, 1969

I Threw It All Away

included on 2010 DVD The Best of the Johnny Cash TV Show: 1969-1971

Living the Blues Girl from the North Country

included on 2010 DVD The Best of the Johnny Cash TV Show: 1969-1971

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Johnny Cash: vocals, guitar (09)

Norman Blake and Charlie Daniels: guitars

Peter Drake: steel guitar

Bob Wilson: piano

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

May 3, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Self Portrait sessions

Ring of Fire (Outtake)

Written by June Carter and Merle Kilgore

Folsom Prison Blues (Outtake)

Written by Johnny Cash

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Fred F. Carter, Norman Blake: guitars

Charlie Daniels: guitar (11), bass (10)

Bob Wilson: piano

Peter Drake: steel guitar

Charlie McCoy: harmonica (10), bass (11)

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

Delores Edgin and Dottie Dillard: background vocals

May 17, 1970

The Home of Thomas B. Allen, Carmel, New York

With Earl Scruggs

Earl Scruggs Interview East Virginia Blues

Written by A.P. Carter

Included in 1971 documentary Earl Scruggs: His Family and Friends

To Be Alone with You Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance

Traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan

Nashville Skyline Rag

Previously released on the album Earl Scruggs Performing with His Family and Friends

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Earl Scruggs: banjo

Randy Scruggs: acoustic guitar

Gary Scruggs: electric bass