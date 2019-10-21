×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bob Dylan Releases Archival ‘Wanted Man’ Video, Featuring Johnny Cash (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
JOHNNY CASH, with BOB DYLAN, c. 1969Historical Collection
CREDIT: Everett/Shutterstock

“Travelin’ Thru, 1967- 1969,” an album collecting Bob Dylan’s country-leaning recordings from the era, many of which feature Johnny Cash, is out on Nov. 1, and the album was previewed today with the release of a song from it, a rough version of “Wanted Man.”

The pair are obviously still working on the song — the recording begins with Cash’s wife, June Carter Cash, telling him that the song needs melody. “Be sure that Bob puts the melody for that song, that ‘Wanted Man.’ You forgot the melody,” to which Cash offers some husbandly acquiescence. We then hear Dylan and Cash run through the song, starting off seriously before Cash fumbles some lyrics and the pair, who had been friends since the early ’60s, can be heard laughing.

The video is assembled from footage of the two working in the studio along with stock film suiting the song’s lyrics.

The set collects previously unreleased recordings from Dylan’s country-themed albums of the era, focusing on previously unavailable recordings made with Johnny Cash and unreleased tracks from the “John Wesley Harding,” “Nashville Skyline” and “Self Portrait” sessions. The set is available in 3CD and 3LP physical configurations and digital equivalent.

The the comparatively brief set following the sprawling 14-CD set “The Rolling Thunder Review: The 1975 Performances,” which accompanied the Martin Scorsese documentary of Dylan’s tour from that year. “The Bootleg Series” began in the 1980s and collects hundreds (perhaps by now more than a thousand) of previously unreleased Dylan recordings.

 

 

More Music

  • JOHNNY CASH, with BOB DYLAN, c.

    Bob Dylan Releases Archival ‘Wanted Man’ Video, Featuring Johnny Cash (Watch)

    “Travelin’ Thru, 1967- 1969,” an album collecting Bob Dylan’s country-leaning recordings from the era, many of which feature Johnny Cash, is out on Nov. 1, and the album was previewed today with the release of a song from it, a rough version of “Wanted Man.” The pair are obviously still working on the song — [...]

  • Kanye West attends "The Cher Show"

    Kanye West Says His ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Is Finally Coming Out on Friday

    Here we go again: Kanye West tweeted early Monday that his delayed new album, “Jesus Is King,” is coming out on Friday. The album was originally slated for a Sept. 27 release, and West previewed it with three listening events in three cities that weekend — along with two different performances of his “Sunday Service” [...]

  • Broadway Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

    Broadway Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

    One constant of David Byrne’s long and prolific career is his ability to grow a seemingly simple idea into something brilliant, whether it’s the melody of “Road to Nowhere” or the concept of the “Stop Making Sense” tour some 36 years ago, where the premise of bringing out nine musicians, one at a time per [...]

  • Obit Obituary Placeholder

    Nick Tosches, Author of Dean Martin and Jerry Lee Lewis Biographies, Dies at 69

    Some time around the turn of the century, author Nick Tosches prankishly hacked his own online biography so that it gave his death date as the year 2021 — picked, he said, because “it was the anniversary of Dante’s death (in 1321); it made so much sense.” He wasn’t too many years off with that [...]

  • Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

    Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Take No. 1 Spot on Top 100 DJs Poll

    The duo of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike top DJ Mag’s 2019 Top 100 DJs poll, returning to the list since taking the No. 1 spot in 2015 and dethroning Martin Garrix after three years of dominance. The results of the Top 100 DJs were arrived at from 1.3 million votes cast in 179 countries. [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen arrives for the New

    Bruce Springsteen Returns to NJ Hometown for Surprise 'Western Stars' Introduction

    Bruce Springsteen returned to his hometown of Freehold, New Jersey to offer a surprise introduction to the first public multiplex viewing of his concert/documentary film, “Western Stars.” Dressed simply in a brown jacket, Springsteen took a moment to say a few words at the AMC Freehold 14 movie theater on Saturday night. “We knew we [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad