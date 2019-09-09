×
BMI Sets Revenue Record With $1.28 Billion

By
Variety Staff

BMI announced record revenues this morning, with $1.283 billion, up 7% over the previous year. The performing-rights organization also distributed and administered $1.196 billion to its songwriters, composers and publishers, its highest distributions ever, and a 7% or $78 million increase over last year. The surveyed fiscal year ended on June 30.

According to the announcement, these results mark the most reported public performance revenues and highest royalty distributions of any music rights organization in the world.

In making the announcement, BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill said, “BMI values the trust our affiliates place in us, and we are gratified to once again generate record revenues on their behalf. Our achievements are a direct result of the unrivaled creativity of the songwriters and composers we represent and the worldwide popularity of their music.”

The $1.196 billion in total distributions includes domestic and international royalties, as well as royalties from direct deals that BMI administers on behalf of its publishers. Distributions from direct deals grew $9 million in fiscal 2019 for a total of $62 million, holding steady at 5% of BMI’s total distributions. The company also said that it reached these numbers “while maintaining its record-low overhead rate. When factoring in the impact of direct deal administration, BMI continues to distribute nearly 90 cents of every dollar directly back to its songwriters, composers and publishers.”

BMI saw its affiliate membership surpass 1 million for the first time, with over 90,000 new songwriters, composers and publishers joining the organization this year. Notable new signings included Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Willie Colón, and Sarah Schachner, among others, while agreements were extended with Imagine Dragons, Eminem, Shakira, John Legend, Harry Gregson-Williams, Eric Church, Pink, Rihanna, Ben Decter, J Balvin, Hozier, Halsey, Horacio Palencia, and others.

The organization’s total domestic revenue, encompassing digital, media and general licensing, topped out at $943 million, a $63 million, or 7%, increase. That growth was driven by a $47 million increase in digital revenue, up 22% year-to-year for a total of $262 million.

According to the announcement, general licensing, which is generated from businesses like bars and restaurants, hotels and fitness centers, along with other income, also posted record results of $169 million, an 8% gain year-to-year.  The company added approximately 16,500 new businesses to its growing portfolio in this sector.

Revenue from cable and satellite sources once again generated the largest portion of BMI’s domestic revenue at 30%, while traditional radio and television accounted for 24% of the overall domestic total. BMI’s digital revenue has now grown to encompass 28% of the company’s total domestic revenue portfolio and is now the second biggest contributor to that total.

