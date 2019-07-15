×

BMI Promotes David Levin to Senior VP of Digital Licensing

Variety Staff

BMI today announced that David Levin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Licensing, effective immediately. In his newly expanded role, Levin is responsible for all of BMI’s domestic licensing and revenue generation, encompassing radio, television, digital media, cable, satellite and general licensing.  Levin, who will oversee teams in New York and Nashville, reports directly to Mike Steinberg, EVP, Creative and Licensing, and is based in New York.

“David has done a phenomenal job leading our digital licensing team, growing the business significantly and helping solidify BMI as a leader in digital rights management,” said Steinberg.  “I know David will bring that same drive and creativity to all aspects of our licensing division, and I look forward to his leadership as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Under Levin’s direction, BMI’s digital revenues grew from $50 million in 2012 to more than $250 million in 2018.  He helped secure the company’s first licensing deals with Netflix, Amazon’s Music and Video Services, Apple Music, Hulu and Facebook, and also established new licensing structures with Spotify, YouTube and Pandora.  

Prior to BMI, where he was previously vice president, Levin spent 12 years at Sony Music Entertainment where he held various positions throughout his tenure including Senior Vice President, Digital Sales, and Vice President, New Media. While at Sony, Levin established the digital and mobile business channels which started as a small, nontraditional segment, but soon became much of the company’s core business. Before joining Sony, he ran the marketing department for Getmusic.com, a joint venture between BMG and Universal. 

