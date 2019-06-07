BMG Production Music Rebrands, Launches ‘Hidden Hit Maker’ Initiative

BMG Production Music (BMGPM) has revealed a new brand identity as well as a new initiative called “Hidden Hit Makers.”

The Hidden Hit Makers concept first launched at South By Southwest in the form of Goodstock, which was billed as “the world’s first stock music festival.” Featuring BMGPM performing artists MOA, Caleb Hawley and Dave Cavalier, the showcase aimed to show that production music, while not the sexiest sector of the music business, could hold its own in a live setting.

“Following the brilliant stunt that was Goodstock festival at SXSW, BMGPM continues to show it believes in the power of production music with this focussed rebrand and continued championing of Hidden Hit Makers,” said John Clifford, senior vice president of global, sales, marketing and Repertoire at BMGPM.

BMGPM’s rebrand follows two years of expansion. Since its launch in 2017 BMGPM, acquired AXS Production Music (France), Immediate Music (U.S), Big Bang & Fuzz (Australia), Deep East Music (U.K.), Telemusic (France) and launched custom music house Altitude Custom.

Added Clifford: “We provide a unique offering in this space and will continue to listen, respond and surprise — never missing a beat, like our talented network of hidden hit makers. We chart our success outside of the charts and boldly work in the shadows, ensuring that our creative industry clients remain in the limelight — we are on their team.”