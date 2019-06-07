×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BMG Production Music Rebrands, Launches ‘Hidden Hit Maker’ Initiative

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
BMG Production Music

BMG Production Music (BMGPM) has revealed a new brand identity as well as a new initiative called “Hidden Hit Makers.”

The Hidden Hit Makers concept first launched at South By Southwest in the form of Goodstock, which was billed as “the world’s first stock music festival.” Featuring BMGPM performing artists MOA, Caleb Hawley and Dave Cavalier, the showcase aimed to show that production music, while not the sexiest sector of the music business, could hold its own in a live setting.

“Following the brilliant stunt that was Goodstock festival at SXSW, BMGPM continues to show it believes in the power of production music with this focussed rebrand and continued championing of Hidden Hit Makers,” said John Clifford, senior vice president of global, sales, marketing and Repertoire at BMGPM.

BMGPM’s rebrand follows two years of expansion. Since its launch in 2017 BMGPM, acquired AXS Production Music (France), Immediate Music (U.S), Big Bang & Fuzz (Australia), Deep East Music (U.K.), Telemusic (France) and launched custom music house Altitude Custom.

Added Clifford: “We provide a unique offering in this space and will continue to listen, respond and surprise — never missing a beat, like our talented network of hidden hit makers. We chart our success outside of the charts and boldly work in the shadows, ensuring that our creative industry clients remain in the limelight — we are on their team.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More TV

  • BMG Production Music

    BMG Production Music Rebrands, Launches 'Hidden Hit Maker' Initiative

    BMG Production Music (BMGPM) has revealed a new brand identity as well as a new initiative called “Hidden Hit Makers.” The Hidden Hit Makers concept first launched at South By Southwest in the form of Goodstock, which was billed as “the world’s first stock music festival.” Featuring BMGPM performing artists MOA, Caleb Hawley and Dave [...]

  • Traci Saulsberry Upped to SVP of

    Traci Saulsberry Upped to SVP of Entertainment Publicity at NBC

    Traci Saulsberry, the vice president of publicity at NBC, has been promoted to senior vice president of the department. In her new role Saulsberry will continue to lead the unscripted publicity team and report to Chip Sullivan, EVP of Communications. She currently oversees publicity for many of the network’s biggest unscripted brands including “The Voice,” “America’s [...]

  • LOS ANGELES - JUNE 6: (L-R)

    Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Perform Their 'This is Us' Song (Watch)

    It wasn’t an accident of event location scouting that Thursday night’s “for your consideration” program touting NBC’s “This is Us” was held in what is usually a concert venue, the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre in the Hollywood hills. Although the panel discussion with the cast was the main draw for some attendees, for others it [...]

  • Linda Fairstein

    Central Park Five Prosecutor Dropped by Longtime Book Publisher

    The Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein has been dropped by her book publisher following the release of Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” miniseries, her spokesperson confirmed to the AP on Friday. The former prosecutor began publishing novels in the mid ’90s, several years after she oversaw the wrongful conviction of five teens of [...]

  • Italy's Mediaset Expands, Moves Base to

    Italy's Mediaset Expands, Moves Base to Amsterdam

    Mediaset, the Milan-based broadcaster founded by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is expanding its scope by moving its base to Amsterdam and setting up a pan-European media company, MediaForEurope, that will operate in Italy, Spain and Germany. MediaForEurope will merge Mediaset Italy and Mediaset Spain, and include the company’s recently acquired 9.6% stake in [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey Ava DuVernay

    Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay 'When They See Us' FYSee Event to Air on Netflix and OWN

    Oprah Winfrey is jumping in on the “When They See Us” conversation. The legendary talk show host will moderate two panels related to the Netflix show to close out the streamer’s Emmy FYSee showcase. Both conversations will be recorded to premiere on Netflix and OWN on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The first [...]

  • Leaving Neverland HBO

    How 'Leaving Neverland' Upended TV's Michael Jackson Anniversary Plans

    More than a year ago, the producers at Big Fish Entertainment — the company behind A&E’s hit “Live P.D.” — started talking about ways to create a program timed to the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. Surely interest would be high, given the King of Pop’s musical legacy and the circumstances of his untimely [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad