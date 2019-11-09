×

BMG Announces Move to Bigger Digs in L.A., Following Nashville and NYC Relocations

Variety Staff

BMG Music
CREDIT: BMG

Less than two months after announcing a planned move to a bigger and better facility in Nashville, BMG has declared plans to do the same in Los Angeles, with a deal in place to develop a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility in the Miracle Mile district.

It won’t be a long move: the location for the “proposed” new space will be at 5670 Wilshire Blvd., just seven blocks from the music company’s current digs at 6100 Wilshire. BMG cited ongoing staff expansion (it currently employs around 135 in L.A.) as one reason for relocating.

The L.A. shift will mark the third move for its U.S. operations in a relatively short time. BMG opened a new Park Avenue office in New York less than 18 months ago.

Internationally, BMG is the world’s fourth largest music company, and “Los Angeles is our largest-grossing operation in our largest market,” BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said in a statement, “and this marks another significant investment in our fast-growing U.S. business. It is consistent with BMG’s philosophy: all our services under one roof, operating off the same platform and taking a global perspective.”

BMG bills itself as “the only international music group to bring together music publishing and recordings under one roof,” and says the relocated office will allow the west coast’s publishing and recording teams to operate under the same roof as its synch/licensing, film/books and production music divisions.

Lewis Capaldi, a European sensation who just landed a No. 1 single in America, is one of the feathers in the cap of BMG L.A. Other artists operating under the banner for recordings or publishing include 21 Savage, the Raconteurs, Blanco Brown, Tool, Juice WRLD, Avril Lavigne, Godsmack, Lindsey Stirling, the Zac Brown Band and 311. A move into theatrical documentaries has resulted in acclaim and box office success for the music films “Echo in the Canyon” and “David Crosby: Remember My Name.”

Rise Records, a rock label BMG acquired in 2015, will fully move into the new facility as well.

A major revamp of BMG’s American operations took place in January of this year, as L.A., New York and Nashville were separated into three stand-along teams reporting to CEO Hartwig Masuch, on a level comparable to other countries BMG has distinct operations in. .

    BMG Announces Move to Bigger Digs in L.A., Following Nashville and NYC Relocations

