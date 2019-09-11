BMG Brings Nashville Operations Together in New Complex

Ten years after first establishing a foothold in Nashville, BMG has officially opened a brand new complex on Music Row that brings together its formerly disparate operations — including its publishing, copyright and royalty operations, plus the BBR Music Group.

The 36,000-square-foot building, located at 1 Music Circle South, houses what is now BMG’s third largest division in the world, after L.A. and the UK, with nearly 100 employees in Nashville. The design was led by Trent Sullivan at the architecture firm Lines, Inc.

“The new Nashville set-up typifies the BMG approach,” said Kos Weaver, EVP of BMG Nashville. “It’s a thrill being in an environment where you have writers working on a song in one room, the creative A&R team just outside those doors, an impressive full-service record label just beyond that, and a world-class administrative team all seamlessly integrated in the same office.”

“The significant investment we’ve made and continue to make in country music expresses how important Nashville is to BMG,” said BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.

The company launched a highly successful music publishing operation out of Nashville in 2009, with hit writers such as Hillary Lindsey and Carly Pearce. Its most surprising and visible move subsequently was to acquire the BBR Music Group, which includes the Broken Bow, Wheelhouse and Stoney Creek labels and a roster featuring stars like Jason Aldean and Dustin Lynch and upstarts such as Runaway June and Blanco Brown.

“In the short two-and-a-half years since BBR Music Group became BMG, the development and growth has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Jon Loba, EVP Recorded Music. “Country music is one of the most dynamic genres in the world and BMG has the team and global platform to deliver not only in the U.S., but internationally. We’re offering a new route to the worldwide market.”

Aside from its emphasis on country in the publishing and recorded music divisions, BMG’s Nashville office also serves as the main hub for all of BMG’s U.S. copyright and royalties team.