×

Blink-182 Put On ‘Lock Down’ at El Paso Hotel During Shooting Rampage

The band has canceled its Aug. 4 show "in solidarity with the community."

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Hoppus - Blink-182Blink-182 in concert at the Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany - 16 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Tom Pullen/Shutterstock

Rock band Blink-182 was put on lock down at an El Paso hotel on Aug. 3, the same morning a gunman killed 20 people and injured dozens more at a local Wal-Mart at the El Paso Cielo Vista Mall.

Blink frontman Mark Hoppus kept his 2.8 million Twitter followers apprised of the situation, writing, “over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings.”

Police later assessed there was no second incident, but Hoppus, the band and crew saw the panic firsthand. As Hoppus described: “We were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. Saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. Helicopters. We got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening.”

Blink’s show at UTEP Dan Haskins Arena, scheduled for Aug. 4, has been postponed “in solidarity with the community,” the band stated on its social media channels.

Others who canceled local shows include comedy act Everything Is Terrible!, scheduled to perform at Low Brow Palace on Aug. 3, Mexican group Bronco, booked for the El Paso County Coliseum, and San Francisco synth band Part Time, who were due to take the stage at El Paso nightspot Love Buzz.

View this post on Instagram

Thoughts and prayers at this time please

A post shared by P A R T I M E (@part_time_la) on

More Music

  • Mark Hoppus - Blink-182Blink-182 in concert

    Blink-182 Put On 'Lock Down' at El Paso Hotel During Shooting Rampage

    Rock band Blink-182 was put on lock down at an El Paso hotel on Aug. 3, the same morning a gunman killed 20 people and injured dozens more at a local Wal-Mart at the El Paso Cielo Vista Mall. Blink frontman Mark Hoppus kept his 2.8 million Twitter followers apprised of the situation, writing, “over [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    D.A. Pennebaker's Voluminous Music Movies, from 'Don't Look Back' to Depeche Mode

    D.A. Pennebaker had already been making documentaries for 12 years when he got a historic assignment in 1965 to document Bob Dylan at his most mercurial. Once “Don’t Look Back” was released in 1967, followed a year later by “Monterey Pop,” Pennebaker’s path as popular music’s preeminent documentarian was set — or at least the [...]

  • Austin Butler's Elvis Presley Biopic Set

    Austin Butler's Elvis Presley Biopic Gets Fall 2021 Release Date

    Elvis is in the building on Oct. 1, 2021, the date set by Warner Bros. for Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. The studio announced the date on Friday, three weeks after setting Austin Butler as the star. The studio tested with a handful of actors in full hair and make-up at the end of [...]

  • Katy Perry amfar

    Katy Perry and Co-Writers Call ‘Dark Horse’ Decision a ‘Travesty of Justice’

    The writers of Katy Perry’s song “Dark Horse,” who were found by a jury to have infringed on the copyright of Flame’s song “Joyful Noise” in a a $2.78 million decision this week, issued a statement today calling the decision a “travesty of justice.” “The writers of Dark Horse view the verdicts as a travesty [...]

  • Jon Batiste

    'Late Show' Bandleader Jon Batiste Stays in the Jazz Vanguard With New Album

    It’s fascinating to watch mainstream audiences fall in love with Jon Batiste on a nightly basis as the bandleader of “The Late Show.” At 32, Stephen Colbert’s congenial foil — an adroit pianist equally agile and equally playful on melodica and organ — is known for his eclectic crossover compositions which juxtapose pop, gospel and [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01:

    'It's a Stoned World After All': Weedmaps' Museum of Weed Offers a Trip Through Time

    Hollywood’s historic Paramount Studios has a new neighbor: the Weedmaps Museum of Weed, which opened officially last night (Aug. 1) on the corner of Melrose and Cahuenga. The 30,000-square-foot space features a winding, walk-through, chronological series of seven separate exhibitions tracing the history of marijuana. The journey starts with the “pre-Prohibition” use of hemp in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad