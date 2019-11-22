×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Live Nation Productions Boards Danny Clinch-Helmed Blind Melon Doc ‘All I Can Say’

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shannon Hoon
CREDIT: All I Can Say

Live Nation Productions and Double E Entertainment have signed on as executive producers of “All I Can Say,” the documentary film featuring footage shot entirely by the late Shannon Hoon of Blind Melon.

The film’s title is taken from the opening lines of Blind Melon’s instantly recognizable 1993 smash, “No Rain.” Culled from Hoon’s archives, the footage is carefully crafted by Grammy-winning director Danny Clinch, along with co-directors Taryn Gould and Colleen Hennessy. The film follows Hoon’s career in the band as shot through his own lens, right up until a few hours before he died of a drug overdose at the age of 28.

The film “provides an inside look into his family, his creative process, his television, his band’s rise to fame, and his struggle with addiction,” according to an official release.

In the days before iPhones, Hoon was ahead of his time, Clinch recently told Variety.

“We realized that we basically had all these videos of a guy who was videotaping himself obsessively for five years from before he was famous and up until really the day of the day of his death,” Clinch tells Variety. “It was at the dawn of technology where people started to film each other, and he was way ahead of the curve in a way. It’s like kind of one of the earliest moments of someone who was self-archiving his own life.”

The film is produced by Lindha Narvaez, Samuel Gursky, and Gould, is executive produced by Eric Eisner (“Long Strange Trip”), founder and CEO of Double E Pictures; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment; Ryan Kroft, senior vice president of production and development for Live Nation Productions; Clinch and John Beug.

The documentary was well-received at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. At the New Hampshire Film Festival, it won best feature documentary, while the Sound Unseen Festival awarded “All I Can Say” the grand jury prize. The film will premiere internationally at the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam on November 22.

Eisner’s Double E Pictures latest release is “Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead,” directed by Amir Bar-Lev and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese.

“I am pleased to be partnering with everyone on such a quality film,” added Eisner. “There are many important layers to this film that hit you with a soft, emotional touch.”

Live Nation Productions credits include “A Star is Born” and Imagine Dragons’ “Believer.” Its future slate of projects includes Dave Grohl’s “From Cradle to Stage,” telling stories of rock stars and their mothers, and “Truth to Power” which chronicles Serj Tankian of System of a Down’s life, career and political activism.

More Film

  • Shannon Hoon

    Live Nation Productions Boards Danny Clinch-Helmed Blind Melon Doc 'All I Can Say'

    Live Nation Productions and Double E Entertainment have signed on as executive producers of “All I Can Say,” the documentary film featuring footage shot entirely by the late Shannon Hoon of Blind Melon. The film’s title is taken from the opening lines of Blind Melon’s instantly recognizable 1993 smash, “No Rain.” Culled from Hoon’s archives, the [...]

  • Tom Hanks stars as Mister Rogers

    How Mr. Rogers Influenced The Pacing of 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood'

    Fred Rogers was an icon to many. Everyone who met him and knew him says, “He really was like that.” He spoke in a soft voice and he was kind. He believed in doing good to others. He spoke to children in “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” in a soft voice, helping them to process complicated emotions [...]

  • Dowdle Brothers

    The Dowdle Brothers Tackle New 'Friday Night Lights' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Erick and Drew Dowdle, aka the Dowdle brothers, have boarded Universal Pictures’ reimagining of “Friday Night Lights.” Both will do a polish on the script, with John Erick directing and Drew exec producing. Sources tell Variety that the movie is not a sequel to Universal’s 2004 film starring Billy Bob Thornton, nor is it [...]

  • Roman Polanski's Accuser Reached Out to

    Roman Polanski's New Accuser Reached Out to L.A. Prosecutors in Early 2017

    Valentine Monnier, the former actor who recently went public with her accusation that Roman Polanski raped her 44 years ago, sent an anonymous letter to L.A. prosecutors in early 2017 detailing those allegations, sources tell Variety. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has confirmed that it received such a letter in February 2017 and [...]

  • Tomas Davison

    MGM Studios Exec Tomas Davison Dies at 43

    MGM Studios executive Tomas Davison died on Nov. 16 in Miami. He was 43. The cause of his death is still pending. Davison joined the studio over a year ago where he was tapped for the position of senior VP of international television distribution Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. During his time at the studio, [...]

  • Hello Ahma

    SGIFF: Shorts Panorama Highlights Breadth of Singapore Talent

    It didn’t take long for the shorts programme that is part of the Singapore International Film Festival’s Singapore Panorama strand at the National Museum of Singapore on Nov. 27 to sell out. That is because the Singaporean audience is well aware that the best and brightest of filmmaking talent from the country cut their teeth [...]

  • Harriet Tubman Cynthia Erivo

    AMC Theatres Fires Three Employees Over Racial Profiling Incident During 'Harriet' Screening

    AMC Theatres has fired three employees in one of its Louisiana multiplexes after an incident during a screening of “Harriet.” An African American women’s group called the 504 Queens allege that 15 members were racially profiled while watching “Harriet” at AMC’s Clearview Palace 12 in Metairie on Nov. 7. A letter sent from the organization’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad