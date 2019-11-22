Live Nation Productions Boards Danny Clinch-Helmed Blind Melon Doc ‘All I Can Say’

Live Nation Productions and Double E Entertainment have signed on as executive producers of “All I Can Say,” the documentary film featuring footage shot entirely by the late Shannon Hoon of Blind Melon.

The film’s title is taken from the opening lines of Blind Melon’s instantly recognizable 1993 smash, “No Rain.” Culled from Hoon’s archives, the footage is carefully crafted by Grammy-winning director Danny Clinch, along with co-directors Taryn Gould and Colleen Hennessy. The film follows Hoon’s career in the band as shot through his own lens, right up until a few hours before he died of a drug overdose at the age of 28.

The film “provides an inside look into his family, his creative process, his television, his band’s rise to fame, and his struggle with addiction,” according to an official release.

In the days before iPhones, Hoon was ahead of his time, Clinch recently told Variety.

“We realized that we basically had all these videos of a guy who was videotaping himself obsessively for five years from before he was famous and up until really the day of the day of his death,” Clinch tells Variety. “It was at the dawn of technology where people started to film each other, and he was way ahead of the curve in a way. It’s like kind of one of the earliest moments of someone who was self-archiving his own life.”

The film is produced by Lindha Narvaez, Samuel Gursky, and Gould, is executive produced by Eric Eisner (“Long Strange Trip”), founder and CEO of Double E Pictures; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment; Ryan Kroft, senior vice president of production and development for Live Nation Productions; Clinch and John Beug.

The documentary was well-received at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. At the New Hampshire Film Festival, it won best feature documentary, while the Sound Unseen Festival awarded “All I Can Say” the grand jury prize. The film will premiere internationally at the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam on November 22.

Eisner’s Double E Pictures latest release is “Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead,” directed by Amir Bar-Lev and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese.

“I am pleased to be partnering with everyone on such a quality film,” added Eisner. “There are many important layers to this film that hit you with a soft, emotional touch.”

Live Nation Productions credits include “A Star is Born” and Imagine Dragons’ “Believer.” Its future slate of projects includes Dave Grohl’s “From Cradle to Stage,” telling stories of rock stars and their mothers, and “Truth to Power” which chronicles Serj Tankian of System of a Down’s life, career and political activism.