‘Black Mirror’ Drops Season 5 Trailer Starring Miley Cyrus; Release Date Announced

“Black Mirror” will return for its fifth season on June 5, Netflix announced Wednesday.

This new installment of the anthology series will consist of three all-new stories from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. They star Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Once again, technology is front and center driving the stories in these three pieces, both distracting and tempting the protagonists. In addition to continuing to comment on the state of social media, this season promises to also dive deeper into the state of artificial intelligence, smart technology and virtual reality.

Notably, Cyrus appears to be taking part in a meta storyline, as she portrays a performer with with thousands of fans who appears to have undergone a transformation in order to rise to a higher level of fame.

This new installment comes less than six months after Brooker, Jones and director David Slade dropped the special, interactive standalone “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” at the end of 2018. In that unique piece of content, viewers who watched on select platforms were able to make decisions for the main character in a “choose-your-own-adventure” scenario that could last for minutes or hours, depending on what permutations of decisions were made and whether or not the viewer stuck around to choose different decisions to see alternate outcomes.

Watch the “Black Mirror” season 5 trailer below: