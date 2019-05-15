×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Mirror’ Drops Season 5 Trailer Starring Miley Cyrus; Release Date Announced

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Black Mirror” will return for its fifth season on June 5, Netflix announced Wednesday.

This new installment of the anthology series will consist of three all-new stories from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. They star Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Once again, technology is front and center driving the stories in these three pieces, both distracting and tempting the protagonists. In addition to continuing to comment on the state of social media, this season promises to also dive deeper into the state of artificial intelligence, smart technology and virtual reality.

Notably, Cyrus appears to be taking part in a meta storyline, as she portrays a performer with with thousands of fans who appears to have undergone a transformation in order to rise to a higher level of fame.

Related

This new installment comes less than six months after Brooker, Jones and director David Slade dropped the special, interactive standalone “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” at the end of 2018. In that unique piece of content, viewers who watched on select platforms were able to make decisions for the main character in a “choose-your-own-adventure” scenario that could last for minutes or hours, depending on what permutations of decisions were made and whether or not the viewer stuck around to choose different decisions to see alternate outcomes.

Watch the “Black Mirror” season 5 trailer below:

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Sony/ATV Names David Ventura and Tim

    Sony/ATV Publishing Names David Ventura and Tim Major to Head U.K. Company

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt announced today that David Ventura and Tim Major will head up the company’s U.K. operations. Ventura is promoted to president & co-managing director and Major to co-managing director, replacing previous managing director Guy Moot (who in January took over Platt’s previous role as CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing). Both [...]

  • Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

    Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

    Just a day after Mick Jagger posted a video clip of himself dancing strenuously, the Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” North American tour, which was postponed after the singer required heart surgery. All of the postponed shows have been rescheduled. The “No Filter” will now kick off — just two [...]

  • Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale and Griffin

    BAM Gala Marks Leadership Change, Celebrates Brooklyn as 'Cultural Center of New York'

    Wednesday’s annual gala celebrating the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) served as a poignant moment of transition for the New York stalwart of contemporary performance. As long-time artistic director Joe Melillo, who along with Harvey Lichtenstein transformed BAM into a vanguard of progressive art, prepares to pass the torch to new leadership, gathered patrons and [...]

  • DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled to Donate Proceeds From Nipsey Hussle Collab to Slain Rapper's Children

    Rap producer, performer and social-media star DJ Khaled announced Wednesday that he, along with his co-writers and co-producers, have agreed to donate 100% of their future earnings for forthcoming collaboration “Higher” to Nipsey Hussle’s children. Just days before the Los Angeles rapper, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot on March 31, Hussle filmed a music [...]

  • Dua Lipa Tom Jones

    Dua Lipa and Tom Jones to Perform at amfAR's Cannes Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety‘s Marc Malkin is on the scene at the Cannes Film Festival. Get the scoop on all the news, parties and more straight from the Croisette below. AmfAR’s upcoming Cannes gala is shaping up quite nicely. Sources tell Variety that the evening will feature performances by Dua Lipa and Tom Jones. And they’re not the only [...]

  • Tom Petty

    Tom Petty's Daughters File Suit as Estate Fight Continues

    Tom Petty’s daughters filed suit against his widow on Wednesday, as a struggle continues for control of the late singer-songwriter’s catalog. Adria Petty and Annakim Violette allege that their father’s wife, Dana York Petty, has deprived them of their rightful role in determining how Petty’s works are released. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad