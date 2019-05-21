‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Episode Trailers Show Miley Cyrus as a Pop Star in Trouble (Watch)

Netflix released three new trailers Tuesday for the fifth season of “Black Mirror.”

Each trailer corresponded to a new episode of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ futuristic anthology series that comments on the state of technology and its role in human connection.

In “Striking Vipers,” Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star as estranged college friends who reconnect later in life, “triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.” This episode also stars Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin.

“Smithereens” stars Andrew Scott as a cab driver with “an agenda,” who becomes the “center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.” This episode also stars Damson Idris and Topher Grace.

And finally, “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too” stars Miley Cyrus as a pop star, who a lonely teenager (played by Angourie Rice) longs to connect with. But though the pop star’s life appears charmed, it isn’t quite as perfect as it appears. Madison Davenport also stars.

The fifth season of “Black Mirror” streams June 5 on Netflix. Most recently, Brooker and Jones presented “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” an interactive episode starring Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter, in which the at-home audience could make selections for the characters, resulting in different story paths followed.