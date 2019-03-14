Black Keys Plot Extensive North American Arena Tour

The Black Keys today announced dates for an extensive 31-date arena tour of North America called, fittingly enough, the “Let’s Rock” tour. Special guests Modest Mouse will provide support on all dates, while Shannon & the Clams, repeat repeat, and Jessy Wilson will each open select shows. The outing will kick off September 23 in Denver, CO and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles and more before wrapping November 24 in Vancouver, BC.

Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 22 at 10 AM local time; the group has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform; Citi is the tour’s official presale credit card.

The Black Keys recently debuted the new song “Lo/Hi,” the first new music from the band since their 2014 album, “Turn Blue.” A new album is expected in the coming weeks; the group’s two members,

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, have worked extensively on solo projects and outside production and songwriting efforts in the five years since their last album. Auerbach formed the Easy Eye Sound record label, named after his Nashville studio, in 2017, with the release of his second solo album, “Waiting on a Song,” and produced albums by Dee White and Yola. Patrick Carney has produced and recorded music with Calvin Johnson, Michelle Branch, Damns of the West, Tobias Jesso, Jr., and wrote the theme music for the Netflix TV show BoJack Horseman with his late uncle, Ralph Carney.

Related Richard Swift's Family Reveals Cause of Death Richard Swift, Singer-Songwriter and Black Keys Collaborator, Dies at 41

The Black Keys Tour Dates

Sep 21 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Life Is Beautiful+

Sep 23 /// Denver, CO /// Pepsi Center*

Sep 24 /// Kansas City, M O /// Sprint Center*

Sep 25 /// St. Louis, MO /// Enterprise Center*

Sep 27 /// Chicago, IL /// United Center*

Sep 28 /// Minneapolis, MN /// Target Center*

Sep 30 /// Cleveland, OH /// Quicken Loans Arena*

Oct 01 /// Nashville, TN /// Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 02 /// Columbus, OH /// Nationwide Arena*

Oct 04 /// Milwaukee, WI /// Fiserv Forum#

Oct 05 /// Detroit, MI /// Little Caesars Arena#

Oct 07 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// PPG Paints Arena#

Oct 08 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// Van Andel Arena#

Oct 09 /// Toronto, ON /// Scotiabank Arena#

Oct 11 /// Boston, MA /// TD Garden#

Oct 12 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem#

Oct 14 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Wells Fargo Arena#

Oct 15 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Barclays Center#

Nov 05 /// Sunrise, FL /// BB&T Center^

Nov 06 /// Orlando, FL /// Amway Center^

Nov 08 /// Raleigh, NC /// PNC Arena^

Nov 09 /// Atlanta, GA /// State Farm Arena^

Nov 12 /// Houston, TX /// Toyota Center^

Nov 13 /// Austin, TX /// Frank Erwin Center^

Nov 14 /// Fort Worth, TX /// Dickies Arena^

Nov 16 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Talking Stick Resort Arena^

Nov 17 /// San Diego, CA /// Pechanga Arena^

Nov 19 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Forum^

Nov 20 /// San Francisco, CA /// TBA^

Nov 22 /// Portland, OR /// Moda Center^

Nov 23 /// Tacoma, WA /// Tacoma Dome^

Nov 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

+Festival Date

*w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams