Black Crowes Sign With CAA

A day after the Black Crowes confirmed their reunion, announced their 2020 “Shake Your Moneymaker” 30th anniversary tour and capped it with their first concert in six years, the group announced that it has signed with CAA for worldwide representation.

The group’s cofounders — singer Chris Robinson and guitarist Rich Robinson — are the only bandmembers who performed on “Shake Your Moneymaker,” the band’s 1990 debut, who will be along for the tour. They will be accompanied by Joel Robinow on keyboards, drummer Raj Ohja (both of the Once and Future Band), as well as Earthless guitarist Isaiah Mitchell and bassist Tim Lefebvre.

The group is managed by Mark DiDia at Red Light Management. Their attorney is Greg Cimino.

Yesterday’s announcement capped weeks of rumors and even a premature tour announcement over the weekend, which appeared on New York City subway advertisements. The group will play a second warm-up show on Thursday at the Troubador in Los Angeles.

The world tour begins June 17 in Austin, Texas, and is scheduled through September. Tickets are on sale now.

The famously feuding Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. However, Chris Robinson said in a statement announcing the tour, “I’m thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we’ve made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n’ Roll & The Black Crowes!”

Rich Robinson added, “First and foremost, I’m really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could’ve never fathomed.”