Black Crowes Reunite, Reveal Dates for ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ 2020 World Tour

As rumored — and prematurely teased over the weekend — Black Crowes cofounders Chris and Rich Robinson will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of their breakthrough debut album “Shake Your Money Maker” with a world tour beginning June 17 in Austin, Texas. Tickets are on sale now.

To celebrate, the band will play two intimate shows, first at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City tonight (Nov. 11), followed by the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Nov. 14. More info about tickets will be shared on @theblackcrowes Instagram page.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker played in its entirety, plus all the hits! Tickets are on sale NOW!

Get yours here: https://t.co/Txgf2szJjD pic.twitter.com/0zph2SeyfC — TheBlackCrowes (@theblackcrowes) November 11, 2019

The famously feuding Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. However, Chris Robinson said in a statement announcing the tour, “I’m thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we’ve made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n’ Roll & The Black Crowes!”

Rich Robinson added, “First and foremost, I’m really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could’ve never fathomed.”

The brothers are the only two original members in the lineup, which also includes guitarist Isiah Mitchell, bassist Tim LeFebvre, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha. Original drummer Steve Gorman has said he knew a reunion was in the works and he was not invited.

The Black Crowes released eight studio and four live albums, including one with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page as a member. The full dates appear below.

TOUR DATES:

June 17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman

June 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

June 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 26 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 3 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 4 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 7 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

July 8 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

July 10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 11 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 15 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 24 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 28 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 29 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 20 – Cincinnati, PH – Riverbend Music Center

August 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 26 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 28 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

August 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

September 4 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

September 5 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 8 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

September 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 11 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum