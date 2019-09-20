×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billie Eilish Tells Crowd She Plans to Tour Behind… Her 2017 EP

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Billie Eilish performs an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora at The Troubadour on September 18, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
CREDIT: SiriusXM/Getty

Okay, so it may just have been a way to get some crowd members who were dead-set on calling out requests off her back. But she seemed to mean it. At a show for SiriusXM and Pandora at L.A.’s Troubadour club Wednesday, Billie Eilish made an interesting vow to the crowd: She plans to tour behind “Don’t Smile at Me”… her 2017 EP, released before she became an international sensation.

At the Troubadour show, Eilish did perform a healthy three out of eight songs from that EP (which only this summer came out for the first time on CD, after previously being available only via stream, download and vinyl). But when someone yelled out a request for a fourth one, “My Boy,” the 17-year-old singer laughed and decided it was time to tamp down expectations that she might play her entire catalog during the set. This discouragement came with a tantalizing promise, though.

“I always see [comments] like, ‘She’s never gonna do these songs ever again and we’re never going to hear them.’ Not true, dude!” she told the crowd. “I’m going to… — eventually, this is eventually — I’m going to do a tour of all the old songs, so don’t worry. I promise. I’ve always wanted to do that. So eventually, in the future, we will do a ‘Don’t Smile at Me’ tour — just wait.”

Related

Older musicians in the crowd could only laugh with envy at the idea of a 17-year-old superstar already having to deal with fans nostalgic for the “old songs” she released when she was 15.

Ellis further admonished the audience to be happy about the 2019 material that dominated her 65-minute show. “So enjoy what’s happening now, okay? Because I don’t want to see [you] in three months like, ‘I miss the old Billie, because now I see I miss the old Billie.’ And bitch,” she added with a big grin, “I’m happy now!”

Happy would have been an understatement for the mood of an audience getting the most intimate show Eilish has done lately or is likely to do any time soon (if you aren’t counting the combination of short acoustic performance and Q&A she’d done the previous night at the Grammy Museum).

This was apparently Eilish’s first time attending, let alone performing at, the Troubadour, which the teen star said she’d “been told” was a legendary venue. Befitting her breakout-of-the-year status, it was the rare gig at the venerable club with TV news trucks parked outside. Her 65-minute set was a reflection of the shows she does at much larger venues and festivals — except that when she and brother Finneas O’Connell sat down for acoustic versions of “I Love You” and “When the Party’s Over,” it was on stools at the lip of the stage, not atop a levitating prop bed.

Eilish interrupted her brief chatter between songs to admit she was becoming slightly self-conscious. “I am so annoying,” she declared, seeming self-amused. “It’s because I’m so close to you guys that I feel like I’m just hanging out with you.”

Thursday’s concert was broadcast live on SiriusXM’s AltNation channel as well as on their app and web player. It was one of two L.A. gigs the satellite service set up to promote the Oct. 6 opening of a new facility in Los Angeles. The other was a Dave Matthews acoustic concert that took place a week earlier at the Garage, a performance space in the new L.A. digs, which were put to use for Matthews despite the lack of any formal ribbon-cutting yet.

If SiriusXM really wants to make an impact with Eilish fans, the satellite radio company can host and broadcast the opening night of the “Don’t Smile at Me” tour, whatever year that might turn out to be.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Billie Eilish performs an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora at The Troubadour on September 18, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
CREDIT: SiriusXM

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18:

    Billie Eilish Tells Crowd She Plans to Tour Behind... Her 2017 EP

    Okay, so it may just have been a way to get some crowd members who were dead-set on calling out requests off her back. But she seemed to mean it. At a show for SiriusXM and Pandora at L.A.’s Troubadour club Wednesday, Billie Eilish made an interesting vow to the crowd: She plans to tour [...]

  • UTA lobby in Nashville

    UTA's Nashville Office Sets 2020 for Move to Historic Downtown Library Building

    UTA has announced a forthcoming move to much bigger digs in Nashville, with plans to leave its current home at the Cummins Station complex in the first quarter of 2020 to make good on a signed lease on a major library building in the heart of downtown that’s being renovated for office use. Once construction [...]

  • Toni Cornell

    Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Releases First Single, 'Far Away Places'

    Toni Cornell, the daughter of late Grammy-winning rockstar Chris Cornell, is carrying on her father’s musical legacy with her first single, titled “Far Away Places.” The song, which the 15-year-old wrote at 12 years old, was produced by her father in his home studio in Miami, known to be one of the last songs he [...]

  • Depeche Mode - Dave GahanLes Vieilles

    Depeche Mode Documentary Gets One-Night Theatrical Release

    Depeche Mode has reunited with the group’s long-time filmographer, Anton Corbjn, for a combination documentary/concert film, “Spirits in the Forest,” which Trafalgar Releasing has announced it will put on approximately 2400 screens worldwide for one night Nov. 21. The film documents performance footage from the Berlin dates of Depeche Mode’s 115-gig Global Spirit Tour of [...]

  • Patti SmithVariety's 10 Storytellers to Watch

    Patti Smith Talks Biopics, Beats and Losing Her Cool in Front of Bob Dylan

    On Thursday afternoon Variety partnered with IFP for the first “10 Storytellers to Watch” event, and among the novelists, lyricists, podcasters, playwrights, graphic novelists and brand storytellers who were honored was the pioneering singer, poet and author Patti Smith. The legendary artist received the Impact in Storytelling honor not only for her formidable body of [...]

  • Leaving Neverland HBO

    Judge Sides With Michael Jackson Estate in 'Leaving Neverland' Dispute

    A federal judge is leaning towards granting the Michael Jackson estate’s move to take HBO to arbitration in its dispute over the documentary “Leaving Neverland.” Judge George Wu issued a tentative ruling on Thursday in which he denied HBO’s motion to dismiss the estate’s case. Wu is expected to make the ruling final by the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad