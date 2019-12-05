×
Billie Eilish Nearing Deal With Apple TV Plus for R.J. Cutler-Helmed Documentary

CREDIT: Variety

Apple TV Plus is nearing a deal to acquire a yet-untitled Billie Eilish documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler and produced by Interscope Films, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. While reports have that said that film is part of a $25 million deal and has a budget between $1-2 million, a source close to the situation insisted to Variety that number is “wrong,” although the source declined to provide a more accurate number because the deal has not yet closed.

Reps for Eilish, Apple and Interscope did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

Cutler (known for his work on “Nashville,” “The War Room” and “A Perfect Candidate”) has been given close access to all aspects of the Grammy Award nominee’s life, from private moments with her family and behind the scenes looks at some of her most public appearances as she’s gained worldwide attention, the source said. Indeed, while embedded with Eilish’s tour in October, a Variety reporter witnessed the film crew following the singer virtually everywhere, and was told the crew was working on an unspecified “documentary that hasn’t been announced yet,” and declined repeated requests for further details.

The project is expected premiere on Apple TV Plus in 2020 and not on Apple Music, which may indicate an attempt at synergy between the company’s distinct streaming offerings.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Eilish was named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year this week, and headlined the streaming service’s first-ever Apple Music Awards on Dec. 4 from the Steve Jobs Theater. Her debut full-length, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” released in March, was the top-streamed album of the year on both Apple Music and Spotify, and she was the third most-streamed artist (and top-streamed female artist) on Spotify for 2019.

