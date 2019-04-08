Billie Eilish, Major Lazer to Headline Diplo’s ‘Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party’

DJ/producer Diplo will host his newest live, curated event, the awesomely titled “Diplo Presents The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival,” Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The event will feature three music stages — The Block Party Stage, located on the Gillette Stadium field, The Super Mega Stage, and the Giant Ultra Stage — with performances from Billie Eilish, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, Miguel, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dillon Francis, Rezz, and many more.

The festival will be the only installation of Diplo’s long-running Mad Decent Block Party event in North America this year.

MDBP Fest will also feature a number of activities, games, and activations, including The World’s Largest Bounce House, go karts, and paintball.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10:00 am ET at: https://mdbpfest.frontgatetickets.com. Please note: Parking in the Gillette Stadium event lots is included in the price of admission for all general admission and VIP tickets.

The music lineup for Diplo Presents MDBP Fest is as follows (subject to change): Billie Eilish, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, Miguel, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dillon Francis, Kodak Black, Quinn XCII, Rezz, RL Grime, Zeds Dead, Flosstradamus, Pusha T, TroyBoi, Baauer, Ekali, Finneas, Jessie Reyez, J.I.D., Pink Sweat$, Whethan, 99 Neighbors, Ape Drums, Armani White, Baby Goth, Black Caviar, City Girls, Dounia, EarthGang, GothBoiClique, Grandtheft, Herizen, Jimmy Edgar, Jpegmafia, Lee Foss, Leven Kali, Poppy, Ripmattblack, Saint Jhn, YBN Cordae, Yookie, and Yung Gravy.

A number of VIP ticketing options will be available for purchase. For information on all ticketing options, including private table and bottle service VIP packages, see http://www.MDBPFest.com.