Billie Eilish, Metallica, Lizzo, Many More to Perform at 10-Hour Global Citizen Festival

By

Billie Eilish, Metallica, Lizzo, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and many others will perform in a 10-hour, globally broadcast, multi-location concert on Sept. 26, 2020, as part of a year-long initiative titled, “Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream.” Created in partnership with advisory firm Teneo, the globally broadcasted event will span five continents, taking place in New York, Nigeria, and other countries to be announced in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

“The scale of this problem – helping get 736 million people out of extreme poverty – will take everyone’s participation,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said. “Our goal, to put it simply, is to engage every single person on the planet in this mission. To do so we must boldly and creatively reach global citizens where they are – in person, on television, on their phones, and online.”

The Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) has concluded that the world’s poorest 59 countries need an extra $350 billion a year to achieve the Global Goals, according to Global Citizen, and the concerts’ goal is to help advance that.

Other performers already signed on for the global broadcast include Cyndi Lauper, D’banj, Eddie Vedder, EXO, H.E.R., Muse, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tiwa Savage and Usher.

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee Furness, Idris ElbaJill VedderRachel BrosnahanTrevor Noah, and Uzo Aduba will host the program. Additional hosts will be added to the list at a later date.

Executive Produced by Mark Burnett, MGM Worldwide Television Group will oversee the global broadcast. 

This year’s Global Citizen Festival will take place in New York City’s Central Park this Saturday (Sept. 28) and will consist of performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys; French Montana, Ben Platt and Jon Batiste and Stay Human will perform as special guests. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness will co-host alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Matt Bomer, Bill Nye, Rami Malek, Taraji P. Henson, Joy Reid, Elvis Duran, and Forest Whitaker.

