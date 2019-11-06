×
Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa to Perform at American Music Awards

By
Variety Staff

Billie Eilish performs on the Other Stage on the final day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England2019 Day 5, Glastonbury, United Kingdom - 30 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutte

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced today that Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will each perform at the 2019 American Music Awards. Cabello and Dua Lipa will be returning to the show after performing last year, while Eilish and Lizzo will be making their AMA debuts.

The four join previously announced performers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, the 2019 American Music Awards Artist of the Decade.

The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring, according to the announcement. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 28, 2018, through Sept. 26, 2019. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.

Voting is now open for all American Music Awards categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for the American Music Awards directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms “AMAs Vote” or “[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote.” Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.

The 2019 American Music Awards is sponsored by T-Mobile and produced by Dick Clark Productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

 

