×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billie Eilish Records Live Album at Jack White’s Third Man Studio

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed an intimate acoustic set at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville Wednesday night that will be released as a live album in December. The pair played 11 songs at the invite-only event, which was recorded direct-to-vinyl-acetate — in Third Man’s standard old-school recording process — for the next release in the label’s “Live at Third Man” series, which will be available from its retail stores in Nashville and Detroit. There will be a limited edition black & blue version for attendees only, featuring unique artwork created by Billie Eilish during her evening spent at Third Man headquarters.

Eilish was introduced by White, who said she is “someone we really love, and we think is really innovative and inspiring.” Before playing her final song of the night (“When the Party’s Over”), Eilish praised White for “inspiring a whole generation of people to do what they want.”

While most of the artists who have released “Live at Third Man” albums are relatively niche, artists from Pearl Jam and Father John Misty to Jerry Lee Lewis and White himself have recorded sets for the series.

Eilish also announced over the weekend that she’s got a video coming for “Xanny,” from her debut full length “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” as well as two new songs. “Yes, the ‘Xanny’ music video is coming,” Eilish said in one of her Instagram Stories. “Yes, I have two unreleased songs that are coming that you haven’t heard any of. Be patient, damn!” In a separate post she said one new song is coming “next week” — meaning this week?

The evening was another big event for Eilish, who at 17 is the year’s biggest breakout star. Over the past two years, she has racked up 10 platinum or multiplatinum singles and a platinum EP (2017’s “Don’t Smile at Me”), and her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” soared to No. 1 upon its release in March and was recently certified double platinum. Her single “Bad Guy” is BuzzAngle’s 5th most consumed song of the year and has been streamed almost one billion times on Spotify, and her recently announced 2020 global arena tour sold out its North American dates within hours, moving more than half a million tickets in the first hour.

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Billie Eilish Records Live Album at

    Billie Eilish Records Live Album at Jack White’s Third Man Studio

    Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed an intimate acoustic set at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville Wednesday night that will be released as a live album in December. The pair played 11 songs at the invite-only event, which was recorded direct-to-vinyl-acetate — in Third Man’s standard old-school recording process — for the next release [...]

  • Brandi Carlile performs at the Voodoo

    Brandi Carlile Set for Award at CMT's Next Women of Country Event (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who’s recently made significant moves into the country music sphere with her founding of the Highwomen and production of Tanya Tucker, will come to Nashville to receive CMT’s Impact Award at the network’s annual Next Women of Country event, taking place at the CMA Theater Nov. 12, the day before the CMA [...]

  • Capitol Theatre Promotes Bruce Wheeler to

    Capitol Theatre Promotes Bruce Wheeler to General Manager

    The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, today announced that Bruce Wheeler has been promoted to general manager, effective immediately. Wheeler, a 30-year veteran of the live-entertainment and music industries, came aboard as the theater’s director of production in October of 2017, and has overseen the venue and its complex production system for more [...]

  • Jean-Michel Jarre

    CISAC’s 2018 Worldwide Music Collections Hit a Record $9.4 Billion

    Worldwide royalty collections for creators of music, audiovisual, visual arts, drama and literature reached a record €9.65 billion in 2018 ($10.74 billion), according to the 2019 Global Collections Report published today by CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers). The organization represents 232 member societies in 120 countries, totaling more than 4 [...]

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards

    BTS to Launch a New Line of Tech Accessories With Casetify (EXCLUSIVE)

    BTS is teaming with Casetify to globally launch a new tech accessory collection, which contains accessories compatible with iPhone, Samsung devices, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPads and more. The new collection portrays elements from BTS’ lead single “Boy with Luv,” featuring Halsey, from their recent EP “Map of the Soul: Persona.” Casetify has previously collaborated [...]

  • Coldplay Chris Martin

    Is Coldplay Entering the Protest Music Realm With New 'Guns' Song?

    Coldplay may have chosen the double-album format for their upcoming “Everyday Life” because they really do want to show off more than one side of the band after all — including a more contentious and socially conscious side, if the snippet they just released of a new track called “Guns” is any indication. Only 32 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad