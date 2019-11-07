Billie Eilish Records Live Album at Jack White’s Third Man Studio

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed an intimate acoustic set at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville Wednesday night that will be released as a live album in December. The pair played 11 songs at the invite-only event, which was recorded direct-to-vinyl-acetate — in Third Man’s standard old-school recording process — for the next release in the label’s “Live at Third Man” series, which will be available from its retail stores in Nashville and Detroit. There will be a limited edition black & blue version for attendees only, featuring unique artwork created by Billie Eilish during her evening spent at Third Man headquarters.

Eilish was introduced by White, who said she is “someone we really love, and we think is really innovative and inspiring.” Before playing her final song of the night (“When the Party’s Over”), Eilish praised White for “inspiring a whole generation of people to do what they want.”

While most of the artists who have released “Live at Third Man” albums are relatively niche, artists from Pearl Jam and Father John Misty to Jerry Lee Lewis and White himself have recorded sets for the series.

Eilish also announced over the weekend that she’s got a video coming for “Xanny,” from her debut full length “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” as well as two new songs. “Yes, the ‘Xanny’ music video is coming,” Eilish said in one of her Instagram Stories. “Yes, I have two unreleased songs that are coming that you haven’t heard any of. Be patient, damn!” In a separate post she said one new song is coming “next week” — meaning this week?

The evening was another big event for Eilish, who at 17 is the year’s biggest breakout star. Over the past two years, she has racked up 10 platinum or multiplatinum singles and a platinum EP (2017’s “Don’t Smile at Me”), and her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” soared to No. 1 upon its release in March and was recently certified double platinum. Her single “Bad Guy” is BuzzAngle’s 5th most consumed song of the year and has been streamed almost one billion times on Spotify, and her recently announced 2020 global arena tour sold out its North American dates within hours, moving more than half a million tickets in the first hour.