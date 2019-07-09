×

Billie Eilish Is the Kate Bush We Need Right Now (Column)

The 17-year-old takes the crown from the queen of weird.

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie Eilish Kate Bush
CREDIT: imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Is Billie Eilish 2019’s answer to Kate Bush? The parallels are hard to ignore, starting with the fact that both collaborated with their respective brothers; that each made her cultural impact in visuals as much as the music itself; and, most importantly, that the two game-changing female artists broke the pop mold.

Eilish is an outlier who arrived at a time of need: Despite her couture-in-a-blender look, her songs represent a move away from verses full of conspicuous consumption. Rather than focusing on the well-worn territory of interpersonal transactions — “Me!” “You!” “We!” — the 17-year-old vital and visual artist twists our notion of gender.

Neither Eilish nor Bush are ruled by men. Rather, they thrive in their own versions of femininity.

When English singer-songwriter Bush emerged on the music scene in the late 1970s, seemingly out of nowhere and not yet out of her teens, the mold was hers to break, and she sculpted her own. Everything about her music — notably “Running Up That Hill,” “This Woman’s Work” and “Hounds of Love” — seemed strikingly original.

Related

She officially proved herself as a pioneer when, at 19, she released her literary first single, “Wuthering Heights” — based on Emily Bronte’s gothic romance — which topped the U.K.’s charts for an entire month. In so doing, Bush became the first female artist to score a No. 1 hit that she wrote herself. She went on to become the first woman in the history of the British charts to have eight records simultaneously in the Top 50. (To put this achievement in context, she’s now trailing Elvis and the Beatles for having simultaneous Top 40 records; Presley had 12, the Beatles 11.) Not bad for an artist who only toured twice in her entire career — with a 35-year break in between.

In America, Bush was more of a critic’s darling, perhaps because she never toured the U.S.and her records continued to push the edges sonically, but her impact cannot be overstated — she paved the way for fans of edgy, experimental pop in general and independent female artists specifically. Think: Bjork, St. Vincent and, yes, Eilish, with whom she has the most in common. Let us count the ways.

KATE BUSH
CREDIT: Beverley Goodway/Shutterstock

 

1. They keep it in the family: Eilish famously writes and performs with her big brother, Finneas O’Connell, who also serves as her sole producer. Bush too collaborated with her siblings. Patrick “Paddy” Bush has played on eight of her albums up to 2005’s “Aerial”; John Carder Bush, meanwhile, has contributed backing vocals and poetry narration to several of her albums in addition to photographing iconic covers.

2. Both are pop prodigies: Bush started writing songs at 11 but she didn’t sign her contract with EMI Records until she was 16, coming in with major credentials — Pink Floyd’s David Gilmore produced her demo tape. Eilish broke out at 15 — and quickly became sick of talking about it. “That’s all I hear: What’s it like being 15,” she said at the time, adding: “Why does it define me?” What’s remarkable is that it didn’t. But they’ve both redefined the meaning of “teen idol” in their own way.

3. They’re trained dancers: Like Bush, Eilish studied dance, but she focused more on singing after suffering from a bad injury. Dance did make it to song, though — Eilish was inspired to record her brother’s 2016 song, “Ocean Eyes,” for her dance teacher, who wanted to choreograph it for a recital. “Like music, dance has always been my passion; a way to express how I feel,” she has said. Bush used part of her advance from EMI Records to fund dance classes with choreographer Lindsay Kemp, who also collaborated with David Bowie.

Billie Eilish
CREDIT: imageSPACE/Shutterstock

4.They’re stubborn non-conformists (A.K.A. proud weirdos): “Shape-shifting brilliance and an airy indifference to what’s expected of you are not the music industry’s favorite assets in any performer, but they are probably easier to accept in a man than in a woman,” wrote Margaret Talbot, reflecting on the genius of Kate Bush in The New Yorker. Similarly, The New York Times recently said of Eilish that she “is not your typical pop star” while Thrillist dubbed her “the strangest pop act in ages” — perhaps since Kate Bush?

5. Neither grew up listening to modern music: Eilish was not weaned on radio. In fact, she didn’t listen to much contemporary music at all (with the notable exception of Justin Bieber). “My dad used to make us mixtapes of all the stuff that he liked … a ton of the Beatles — the Beatles was a huge thing growing up,” she told Interview of her favorite band. Her first performance? “Happiness is a Warm Gun” at the age of five. Kate Bush was raised on classical, folk and traditional Irish music. Her aversion to musical trends hasn’t changed over time. As Bush told The Fader: “I don’t listen to a lot of contemporary music, especially when I’m working.”

6. They’re both album artists. Great songs make great single experiences, but they both know how to tie them into  conceptual arcs — Eilish, with her stunningly circular debut “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” and Bush with such seminal long form story side albums such as “Hounds Of Love” and “Aerial.” Centering on themes of dream states, melding death imagery with pop melodies, both artists weave a fine web of melancholy and exuberance.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Music

  • Billie Eilish Kate Bush

    Billie Eilish Is the Kate Bush We Need Right Now (Column)

    Is Billie Eilish 2019’s answer to Kate Bush? The parallels are hard to ignore, starting with the fact that both collaborated with their respective brothers; that each made her cultural impact in visuals as much as the music itself; and, most importantly, that the two game-changing female artists broke the pop mold. Eilish is an [...]

  • Woodstock 50 Called ‘Recipe for Disaster’

    Woodstock 50 Called 'Recipe for Disaster' at Local Town Meeting

    The troubled Woodstock 50 festival was called a “recipe for disaster” by the local head of emergency services at a Monday town meeting in Vernon, New York, the latest proposed site for the event. Oneida Country Head of Emergency Services Kevin Revere made that comment when speaking of the serious challenges local authorities face in [...]

  • Pussy Riot - Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (Nadya

    Pussy Riot Return With Song, Open Letter to Putin, Planned Parenthood Benefit

    Pussy Riot, the controversial Russian activist group who were jailed for their protests against Russian leader Vladimir Putin several years ago, returned this morning with a fiery pro-environmental song and video called “Black Snow”; an open letter to Putin “and his cronies” that takes him to task for pollution in Russia; and the announcement of [...]

  • Slayer Reveal Final Dates of Farewell

    Slayer Reveal Final Dates of Farewell Tour

    Slayer have announced dates for “The Final Campaign” — the seventh and last leg of the nearly 40-year-old metal band’s farewell world tour. The run of dates will start on Nov. 2 in Asheville, North Carolina, include a date at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and conclude at the Forum in the band’s hometown of [...]

  • Hootie & the Blowfish, Marshmello Join

    Hootie & the Blowfish, Marshmello, Darren Criss, More Join iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

    Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello and Steve Aoki, alongside special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, have joined the lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The latest additions join already-announced performers Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim [...]

  • Richmond Shepard

    Richmond Shepard, Celebrated as 'The World's Oldest Mime,' Dies at 90

    Richmond Shepard, one of America’s foremost practitioners and proponents of the art of mime, died in Manhattan July 2 at age 90. Shepard’s family announced his passing with an unusual request: “In lieu of flowers, Richmond has requested a moment of noise.” Although he was most famous as a mime — and received fresh notoriety [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad