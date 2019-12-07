×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billie Eilish, Finneas Talk Dealing With Meat Dress, Van Halen Trolls

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billie Eilish might have become the subject of some online vitriol after she had a less than enthusiastic response to Lady Gaga’s 2010 VMAs meat dress and admitted she didn’t know Van Halen, but Variety‘s 2019 hitmaker of the year really doesn’t care.

“I didn’t even know about it,” she said of the uproar. “I don’t even care. Why would I care?”

“I don’t know,” she continued on the red carpet for Variety‘s 2019 Hitmakers brunch. “People try to frame me for being shady and I’m not even, so I don’t care. I’m just being honest, I’m not gonna lie!”

Her older brother, Finneas, who is also one-half of the songwriting team that is Billie Eilish, acknowledged that he might not have such a carefree attitude about internet trolls.

“She is much better at it than I am,” he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin, “which I think is part of being a big brother. It’s like, I’m super protective and I don’t want anyone to say anything mean about her, and because it’s her and she’s got really thick skin, she goes, ‘It’s fine, it’s just the Internet’ but I’m always like that, I’m always like, ‘Hold me back.'”

When asked whether he feels the urge to hit back at people on Twitter, he said he does.

“She’s my little sister and no matter how old we both are, she’ll always be my little sister — to me.”

Eilish received the hitmaker of the year award at the Hitmakers brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. Other artists feted include Ellie Goulding with the Decade Award; Swae Lee as crossover artist; Megan Thee Stallion as breakthrough artist; and Ryan Tedder as songwriter of the year. Lil Nas X was present to support Tedder, while Kacey Musgraves turned out to laud her manager, Jason Owen.

Watch the red carpet interviews above.

More Music

  • Billie Eilish and Finneas

    Billie Eilish, Finneas Talk Dealing With Meat Dress, Van Halen Trolls

    Billie Eilish might have become the subject of some online vitriol after she had a less than enthusiastic response to Lady Gaga’s 2010 VMAs meat dress and admitted she didn’t know Van Halen, but Variety‘s 2019 hitmaker of the year really doesn’t care. “I didn’t even know about it,” she said of the uproar. “I don’t [...]

  • BTS New Music

    BTS Says New Music Coming Soon (Watch)

    The seven-member boy band known as BTS announced that they were in the process of creating new music and an album will be out soon at Variety‘s Hitmakers brunch at the Soho House in West Hollywood on Dec. 7. In their acceptance speech for Variety‘s group of the year, RM expressed gratitude for their fans [...]

  • Sheryl Crow poses in Nashville, TennMusic

    Sheryl Crow on Threading the Music Biz Needle: 'The Fact That the Album Exists is My Reward'

    Sheryl Crow is a survivor. Not only of breast cancer, a brain tumor, debilitating depression and a toxic relationship (don’t even ask about Lance Armstrong) but also the music industry. The controversy surrounding songwriting credit — not to mention two related deaths, including her ex-boyfriend and collaborator, Kevin Gilbert — linked to her Grammy-winning debut [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    From "1917" to "Jojo Rabbit," Composers of Some of the Year's Top Scores Talk Shop

    “1917,” Thomas Newman The 20-year collaboration of director Sam Mendes and composer Thomas Newman has encompassed midlife crisis (“American Beauty”), crime in the Depression (“Road to Perdition”), the Gulf War (“Jarhead”), marriage in the 1950s (“Revolutionary Road”) and two James Bond adventures (“Skyfall,” “Spectre”). Now they’ve tackled World War I, with “1917,” but Mendes’ much-talked-about [...]

  • ROAD TRIP – In Disney and

    Disney Boasts a Bevy of Hopefuls for Oscar's Original Song Race

    When the Academy announces its shortlist for song nominations on Dec. 16, you can be certain that at least one Disney song will be on it and probably more. Disney songs have been nominated 33 times in the past 30 years, winning 12 of the gold statuettes. This year, the studio has at least four [...]

  • pharrell brain child show

    'Blurred Lines' Flares Up Again - Marvin Gaye Family Claims Pharrell Perjured Himself

    Like a zombie that just won’t stay dead, the “Blurred Lines” case keeps coming back. While the 2015 verdict, in which Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke and the song’s publisher were ordered to pay nearly $5 million to Marvin Gaye’s family for infringing upon the late singer’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up,” was basically [...]

  • Innovative Scores Elevated the Year's Documentaries

    Innovative Scores Elevated the Year's Documentaries

    It’s next to impossible for a documentary score to be Oscar-nominated alongside the dozens of fictional narratives entered each year. But it did happen, just once: In 1975, composer Gerald Fried was nominated for his music for “Birds Do It, Bees Do It,” a documentary on the mating habits of animals. Fried, now 91, perhaps [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad