Billie Eilish Fans to Receive Perks Due to Chicago Venue Change

The singer's show moved from the 5,000-capacity Aragon Ballroom to the 20,000-plus-seat United Center, banishing some to the nosebleeds.

Billie Eilish
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstoc

Billie Eilish and her music agents at Paradigm are experiencing what most would call a first class problem. The demand to see the 17-year-old singer live has prompted a change of venue for her June 9 show in Chicago — from the 5,000-capacity Aragon Ballroom to the 20,000-plus-seat United Center arena.

The last-minute venue change forced some fans with previously purchased general admission tickets into the nosebleed sections, but as concert industry trade Pollstar reports, they’ll get some recompense for the inconvenience.

According to a statement from a Live Nation spokesperson, affected fans will receive early entry to the United Center, as well as a food and beverage gift card redeemable at the venue on the day of the concert. These fans will also get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets to an upcoming Billie Eilish show in Chicago.

“Billie and her team are disappointed that fans have been unintentionally affected by this venue change,” read the statement. “The intention was to elevate the Billie Eilish show experience, not take away from it. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Aragon Ballroom, the United Center and all teams involved are working hard to accommodate fans as best as possible.”

Eilish released her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” last month and will be touring across the world until October. The singer recently made headlines for denouncing the wave of restrictive abortion laws across several states.

