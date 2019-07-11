Billie Eilish Drops Justin Bieber Remix of ‘Bad Guy’ (Listen)

Billie Eilish’s longstanding fandom for Justin Bieber is no secret: She’s spoken often of it and posted photos of the two of them after they met at the Coachella festival earlier this year. Eilish performed a barnstorming set that received a rapturous response from the crowd and made her the de facto Saturday night headliner.

The pair’s long-reported remix of her “Bad Guy” has finally dropped, and with single artwork that’s even more awesome than the Coachella photos: It’s an apparently pre-teen Eilish standing in front of her bedroom wall of photos of primetime pop star Bieber.

The remix of the song isn’t drastically different musically, but there’s quite a lot of Bieber’s Timberlake-esque, autotuned vocals added, making the song essentially into a duet.

“Bad Guy” is one of the lead tracks from Eilish’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” which was one of Variety’s “Best Albums of 2019 (So Far)” late last month.

She is on tour for most of the rest of 2019, and is playing a three-night stand this week in her hometown of Los Angeles. Variety caught the first show, at the Shine Auditorium, on Tuesday night (check out the review here).