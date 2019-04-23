Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival

Following sold-out shows for the last two years, the rapidly growing festival brings several musicians hot off Coachella performances, like Eilish, Janelle Monae and RÜFÜS Du Sol.
The music and arts showcase will tout some of the biggest names across genres, in addition to featuring some non-musical acts. The podcast Pod Save America, new late-night comedians Desus & Mero, “Queer Eye” personality Jonathan Van Ness, Cirque du Soleil and House of Yes will be featured in performances at the downtown Las Vegas extravaganza. World-class food offerings and original pieces of art from international talent will also be featured at the festival.
Passes for the three-day festival go on sale on April 25. See the full list of performers below.
