Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival

Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone and the Black Keys are a few of the more than 70 artists set to perform at the seventh annual Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, which takes place from Sept. 20-22.

Following sold-out shows for the last two years, the rapidly growing festival brings several musicians hot off Coachella performances, like Eilish, Janelle Monae and RÜFÜS Du Sol.

The music and arts showcase will tout some of the biggest names across genres, in addition to featuring some non-musical acts. The podcast Pod Save America, new late-night comedians Desus & Mero, “Queer Eye” personality Jonathan Van Ness, Cirque du Soleil and House of Yes will be featured in performances at the downtown Las Vegas extravaganza. World-class food offerings and original pieces of art from international talent will also be featured at the festival.

Passes for the three-day festival go on sale on April 25. See the full list of performers below.

The Black Keys

Vampire Weekend

Zedd

Lil Wayne

Portugal. The Man

RÜFÜS Du Sol

Louis The Child

Of Monsters and Men

Rae Sremmurd

WALK THE MOON

Tash Sultana

Lord Huron

Die Antwoord

Maggie Rogers

Phantogram

TOTO

Sheck Wes

Carly Rae Jepsen

Gryffin

King Princess

JAUZ

BANKS

Gunna

Slushii

Hot Chip

Shoreline Mafia

Whethan

Oliver Heldens

Oliver Tree

A R I Z O N A

Chelsea Cutler

NERVO

Conan Gray

Shallou

Lewis Capaldi

Bea Miller

Gallant

Kasbo

Masego

Pink Sweat$

Jonas Blue

Durand Jones and The Indications

Polo & Pan

SAINt JHN

Lost Kings

Cautious Clay

Maxo Kream

Space Jesus

Taylor Bennett

flora cash

Madison Beer

070 Shake

BAYNK

MUNA

Phantoms

The Aces

OOKAY

The Funk Hunters

Anthony Russo

Crooked Colours

Tyla Yaweh

Yung Bae

The Regrettes

DROELOE

bülow

morgxn

Hermitude

Cub Sport

The Teskey Brothers

ViVii

Ryland James

Zack Gray