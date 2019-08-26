×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Foo Fighters, More ‘Band Together’ for Planned Parenthood Campaign

By

Charlie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Planned Parenthood unveiled a list of musicians — ranging from Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande to the Foo Fighters and Halsey — over the weekend who are “standing with Planned Parenthood” in a new social media campaign aimed at boosting their mailing list via a petition they hope music fans will sign. The reproductive-rights organization posted a list of over 100 artists who support Planned Parenthood’s mission, specially their “Bans Off My Body” initiative (which kicked off in July) in the wake of recent legislative efforts across the country in various states that seek to roll back abortion rights.

“I’m proud to be standing up for Planned Parenthood as they fight for fair and equal access to reproductive rights,” Eilish said in a statement. We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need is under attack. Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life, and their future.”

Some of the names of the list (https://www.istandwithpp.org/bans-off-my-body/band-together) are big female stars such as Lady Gaga and Lizzo, while other artists who have signed on in support are male, via bands such as Foo Fighters and Death Cab for Cutie.

The 1975, who railed against Alabama’s abortion laws in May at the state’s Hangout Festival, are also represented on the list of supporting bands.

According to Planned Parenthood’s website, “musicians across the country are standing in solidarity with Planned Parenthood….they’re saying access to sexual and reproductive health care is about the same type of freedom that allows them to create music and speak their truth — because no one is free unless they control their own body.”

To sign the petition and learn more, visit BansOffMyBody.org, and see the full list of musicians who have signed their names on in support of Planned Parenthood right here.

 

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Harlean Harris Wilson, Widow of R&B

    Harlean Harris Wilson, Widow of R&B Great Jackie Wilson, Dies at 81

    Harlean Harris Wilson, widow of the legendary R&B singer Jackie Wilson and a top model in the 1950s and ’60s, died Saturday at 81. She passed away less than two week before she was to represent her late husband, who died in 1984, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Sept. 4. “Though we are [...]

  • A$AP Rocky Drops Bizarre Trailer for

    A$AP Rocky Drops Bizarre Trailer for First Post-Jail Song, ‘Babushka Boi’ (Watch)

    A$AP Rocky’s albums have been getting stranger over the past few years, but even their oddest moments can’t compare to the bizarre trailer he dropped today for “Babushka Boi,” the song that is presumably his next single — and his first release since spending three weeks in a Swedish jail for assault before being released [...]

  • Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis

    With Music Publishing's Gold Rush, an Opportunity for Producers to Cash In

    If success has many parents, it can also have many beneficiaries. As the proliferation of streaming services has led the music industry to a remarkable resurgence after 15 dismal years of downturn — the U.S. recorded-music business has enjoyed three consecutive years of double-digit growth; Universal Music Group was recently valued at $33.6 billion, more [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Why Wasn't Jennifer Lopez Nominated for an Oscar for 'Selena'?

    Twenty two years ago, Jennifer Lopez became a star with “Selena.” The musical biopic about Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the queen of Tejano music whose life was tragically cut short, earned more than $35 million at the domestic box office, solid numbers for an adult drama released in 1997. And “Selena” has had a long post-theatrical life, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad