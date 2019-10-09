×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billie Eilish’s American Arena Tour Is an Immediate Sellout

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie Eilish takes part in an interview with NPR Music's All Songs Considered during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, in Austin, Texas2019 City Limits Music Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2, Austin, USA - 05 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Here’s another use for the word “duh,” outside of its repeated inclusion in Billie Eilish’s hit single, “Bad Guy”: There’s not a ticket left for her first American arena tour — surprising no one. That’s the case for most of her 2020 shows in the rest of the world, too.

Pollstar reports that a half-million tickets were sold just during the first hour of the Oct. 4 on-sale for a 42-date tour that will take the teen sensation through North America, South America and Europe over five months, starting in March 2020.

“There is likely no hotter, more in-demand artist on the planet right now,” wrote the bible of the concert business.

Eilish’s current, more modest tour of U.S. theaters and amphitheaters winds up this weekend with an appearance at the Austin City Limits Festival, after shows at mid-sized halls like Radio City Music Hall and L.A.’s Greek Theatre, all of which counted as “underplays” for a 17-year-old who clearly could have been playing venues several times that capacity. Now that she’s doing just that, arenas are turning out to be no match for the demand, either.

“Every Billie Eilish tour is an underplay,” Sara Bollwinkel, Eilish’s co-agent at Paradigm, told Pollstar.

“This was the next step in the touring progression for Billie and was all part of the team’s strategy,” Bollwinkel said. “It’s impossible to know how quickly a tour will sell out, but Billie has sold out every tour in the last four years in under a minute. The build was gradual into these arenas and she is very ready for them.” Eilish’s full-length debut album only came out in 2019, but the singer had already developed a significant fan base through individual songs and an EP. “The truth is whatever amount of tickets are available will get sold. She probably could have played MSG (Madison Square Garden) two years ago,” Bollwinkel added, “but it doesn’t make sense to put a 15-year-old on a stage that big without the right experience under her belt and frankly that is just a lot to put on a kid. We decided to take our time and build her up to it.”

The coming tour begins March 9 in Miami and spends two months in North America before reaching Mexico and South America in May and moving into Europe through June and July.

Eilish could probably easily sell out multiple nights in most of America’s arenas, although her tour routing leaves little room for such additions. The one U.S. city in which Eilish does have successive nights booked is a hometown three-night stand at L.A.’s Forum, where she’s performing April 3-5.

Overseas, she has more multiple-nighters booked, with two shows at the Manchester Arena and four at London’s 02.

More Music

  • Billie Eilish takes part in an

    Billie Eilish's American Arena Tour Is an Immediate Sellout

    Here’s another use for the word “duh,” outside of its repeated inclusion in Billie Eilish’s hit single, “Bad Guy”: There’s not a ticket left for her first American arena tour — surprising no one. That’s the case for most of her 2020 shows in the rest of the world, too. Pollstar reports that a half-million [...]

  • SXSW logo

    SXSW's Impact on Austin Economy Totals a Record $356 Million, Study Shows

    In the entirety of its 33-year history, South by Southwest’s 2019 event had the greatest economic impact on businesses and residents in Austin, Texas, according to an analysis prepared by Greyhill Advisors in conjunction with SXSW. The study showed that this year’s conference brought $355.9 million of revenue into the Austin economy.  “SXSW is a [...]

  • Kristin Chenoweth Broadway

    Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

    Kristin Chenoweth doesn’t just want to star in Broadway musicals. She’s thinking about writing one, too. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I think about it a lot,” Chenoweth said on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be [...]

  • RHYTHM AND FLOW Cardi B Chance

    Netflix Experiments in Music Competition Genre With Cardi B's 'Rhythm + Flow'

    It’s no secret. Netflix has what a lot of the broadcast networks want: creative freedom, no censorship and a seemingly endless pool of money for talent. But what the streaming giant has not had is a music competition series — until now. With hits like “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol” and “The Masked [...]

  • Cameron Crowe Almost Famous

    Cameron Crowe Set to Keynote Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Filmmaker Cameron Crowe has joined the lineup for Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, where he’s set for a keynote interview to discuss adapting his Oscar-winning “Almost Famous” into a newly premiered and already highly praised stage musical. Crowe, who’s also responsible for directing and/or writing such music-heavy films as “Say Anything” and “Fast [...]

  • Hayley Kiyoko30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    Hayley Kiyoko to Be Honored by the Trevor Project

    Hayley Kiyoko will be honored by the Trevor Project, a leading organization dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth. Kiyoko will receive the “Youth Innovator Award” at the TrevorLIVE LA event  for her commitment to supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. Previous honorees include Amandla Stenberg, Tyler Oakley, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad