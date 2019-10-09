Billie Eilish’s American Arena Tour Is an Immediate Sellout

Here’s another use for the word “duh,” outside of its repeated inclusion in Billie Eilish’s hit single, “Bad Guy”: There’s not a ticket left for her first American arena tour — surprising no one. That’s the case for most of her 2020 shows in the rest of the world, too.

Pollstar reports that a half-million tickets were sold just during the first hour of the Oct. 4 on-sale for a 42-date tour that will take the teen sensation through North America, South America and Europe over five months, starting in March 2020.

“There is likely no hotter, more in-demand artist on the planet right now,” wrote the bible of the concert business.

Eilish’s current, more modest tour of U.S. theaters and amphitheaters winds up this weekend with an appearance at the Austin City Limits Festival, after shows at mid-sized halls like Radio City Music Hall and L.A.’s Greek Theatre, all of which counted as “underplays” for a 17-year-old who clearly could have been playing venues several times that capacity. Now that she’s doing just that, arenas are turning out to be no match for the demand, either.

“Every Billie Eilish tour is an underplay,” Sara Bollwinkel, Eilish’s co-agent at Paradigm, told Pollstar.

“This was the next step in the touring progression for Billie and was all part of the team’s strategy,” Bollwinkel said. “It’s impossible to know how quickly a tour will sell out, but Billie has sold out every tour in the last four years in under a minute. The build was gradual into these arenas and she is very ready for them.” Eilish’s full-length debut album only came out in 2019, but the singer had already developed a significant fan base through individual songs and an EP. “The truth is whatever amount of tickets are available will get sold. She probably could have played MSG (Madison Square Garden) two years ago,” Bollwinkel added, “but it doesn’t make sense to put a 15-year-old on a stage that big without the right experience under her belt and frankly that is just a lot to put on a kid. We decided to take our time and build her up to it.”

The coming tour begins March 9 in Miami and spends two months in North America before reaching Mexico and South America in May and moving into Europe through June and July.

Eilish could probably easily sell out multiple nights in most of America’s arenas, although her tour routing leaves little room for such additions. The one U.S. city in which Eilish does have successive nights booked is a hometown three-night stand at L.A.’s Forum, where she’s performing April 3-5.

Overseas, she has more multiple-nighters booked, with two shows at the Manchester Arena and four at London’s 02.