×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billie Eilish Announces Massive 2020 Arena Tour

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie EilishBillie Eilish in concert, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Christopher Polk @POLKIMAGING/Shutterstock

Fast-rising star Billie Eilish has announced a massive 2020 arena tour that will take her across North and South America and Europe, and will go well into next summer.

Starting on March 8 in Miami, FL, and produced by Live Nation, the “Where Do We Go?” tour finds Eilish continuing the climate-change awareness expressed in her “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” video by partnering with environmental activist non-profit Reverb for the tour (which has a long association with environmentally friendly artist Dave Matthews, who spoke with Variety about the organization and his own green-touring efforts as well).

To help create and encourage an eco-conscious environment both backstage and for her fans,  Eilish will be allowing fans to bring their re-fillable water bottles to the shows, water-stations will be available at every venue for both attendees and crew backstage, plastic straws will not be permitted and a Billie Eilish Eco-Village will be stationed at every show, providing attendees information and resources on ways to help combat climate change and preserve the Earth. For more information, go to www.billieeilish.com

Saturday night, Billie Eilish will be joining host Woody Harrelson as the musical guest for the season opener of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Tonight, she will be the lead guest on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Yesterday Eilish was announced as a performer on a 10-hour Global Citizen festival taking place next September, as well.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

03/09 – AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL

03/10 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL

03/12 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/24 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

03/29 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

04/01 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

*To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Monday, September 30 at 11:59pm ET HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Thursday, October 3 at 10am local time through 10pm local time.

LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/25 – Arena VFG – Guadalajara, Mexico

05/27 – Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, Mexico

05/30 – Allianz Parque – Sao Paulo, Brazil

05/31 – Jeunesse Arena – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

06/2 – DirecTV Arena – Buenos Aires, Argentina

06/5 – Movistar Arena – Santiago, Chile

06/7 – Movistar Arena – Bogota, Colombia

 

EUROPEAN AND UNITED KINGDOM TOUR DATES

07/9 – TBA – TBA, Spain

07/10 – NOS Alive (festival) – Lisbon, Portugal

07/13 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

07/14 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany

07/15 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

07/17 – MIND (Area Expo) (festival) – Milano, Italy

07/18 – Lollapalooza (festival) – Paris, France

07/19 – Werchter Boutique (festival) – Werchter, Belgium

07/21 – Manchester Arena – Manchester, UK

07/22 – Manchester Arena – Manchester, UK

07/24 – Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

07/26 – O2 Arena – London, UK

07/27 – O2 Arena – London, UK

 

More Music

  • Billie EilishBillie Eilish in concert, Los

    Billie Eilish Announces Massive 2020 Arena Tour

    Fast-rising star Billie Eilish has announced a massive 2020 arena tour that will take her across North and South America and Europe, and will go well into next summer. Starting on March 8 in Miami, FL, and produced by Live Nation, the “Where Do We Go?” tour finds Eilish continuing the climate-change awareness expressed in her “All the [...]

  • BTS

    BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello to Headline KIIS Jingle Ball

    Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani will perform at Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM’s annual “Jingle Ball” holiday concert,  taking place on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum. The event is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which will hit 12 cities in the U.S. late this year. [...]

  • Kanye West attends "The Cher Show"

    The 12 Best Reactions to the Non-Arrival of Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

    Like thousands of people all over the world, we waited until midnight and beyond, checking Spotify and Apple Music, neurotically refreshing Twitter, Instagram and his website. The other Sept. 27 albums were posted shortly after midnight ET — and there was no “Jesus Is King.” And although Kanye West is doing something today — he’s [...]

  • Caroline Records Names Alisa Applegate VP

    Caroline Records Names Alisa Applegate VP of Promotion

    Alisa Applegate has joined Caroline Records as Vice President of Promotion, the company announced this week. Applegate will be based in Los Angeles and report to Senior Vice President of Promotion, Marni Halpern. “I’m thrilled to have Alisa join us and complete our Caroline Promotion team,” Halpern said.  “She will be my right hand on [...]

  • Beatles Engineer John Kurlander Remembers Making

    Beatles Engineer John Kurlander Remembers the Making of 'Abbey Road'

    For veteran recording engineer John Kurlander, this week’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles “Abbey Road” album — complete with a multi-disc box set — is especially sweet. Kurlander, now 68, was principal second engineer on the album, when he was just 18 years old. But he had his first [...]

  • Andrea Bocelli

    Andrea Bocelli Unveils New Duets With Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Garner

    After selling more than 1 million units worldwide with his album “Si,” operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli is back with an extended special edition which will feature new duets with Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jennifer Garner. It is Garner’s first recorded duet. The track she sings with Bocelli, “Dormi Dormi [...]

  • Producer Giles Martin talking about remixing

    Beatles Remixer and Curator Giles Martin on the Art of Re-Crossing 'Abbey Road'

    Here comes the scion. Giles Martin, the son of original Beatles producer George Martin, has again worked his audiophiliac and curatorial magic on “Abbey Road: Anniversary Edition,” his third 50th anniversary Beatles project in a row, following “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Band” two years ago and the White Album in 2018. If anything, “Abbey Road” is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad