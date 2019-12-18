×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billie Eilish Posts Awesome Throwback Video for Her 18th Birthday (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie Eilish and FinneasVariety Hitmakers Brunch, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Variety/Shutterstock

To celebrate her 18th birthday today, Billie Eilish posted an adorable video that combines footage of her as a child with clips of her and brother Finneas (presumably filmed by her mom, Maggie) performing in arenas on their recently wrapped tour.

The clip opens with Eilish at around 4 years old saying, “Hi, my name is Billie and I’m going to play a song that I made up with this guitar.”

View this post on Instagram

18 tomorrow

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

 

Not surprisingly, Finneas is featured in many of the videos of her from both the past and present-day, and provides a touching and revealing look back at Eilish’s life, and her remarkable 2019.

Among many other accomplishments this year, Eilish was named Variety’s Hitmaker of 2019 and accepted the award at a celebratory party in Los Angeles last week. Variety took a look at both the phenomenon of her success and a deep dive into her and Finneas’ influences and songwriting process in a pair of lengthy cover stories.

As their incredible year comes to a close, Eilish has a whopping 13 platinum or multi-platinum-certified singles, four gold singles, double-platinum album (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” released in April) and a platinum EP (2017’s “Don’t Smile at Me”).

“When we were working on the album, somebody told me and my brother Finneas that there was no hit on the album,” Eilish said during her acceptance speech at Hitmakers. “I don’t know what that was supposed to do, I don’t know how that was supposed to help anyone — but that fool was wrong!” Watch the full speech right here.

View this post on Instagram

thank you for the award @variety 🤎

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • John Williams Music Composer

    With 'Rise of Skywalker,' Composer John Williams Puts His Coda on 'Star Wars'

    With “The Rise of Skywalker,” set to open Dec. 20, composer John Williams closes the book on his 42-year history with “Star Wars” after nine films and more than 20 hours of some of the most lavish and memorable symphonic accompaniment in the history of movies. “Forty years ago, if you said to me, ‘Here’s a [...]

  • SOUNDTRACK Netflix

    'Soundtrack' on Netflix: TV Review

    Netflix’s new musical drama “Soundtrack,” from “Smash” executive producer Joshua Safran, is a deeply frustrating entry to the genre. Originally pitched as “Mixtape” for broadcast network TV, “Soundtrack” uses a vague framework of “Love songs are good” to have its characters lip-sync existing songs — by artists ranging from Demi Lovato to Joni Mitchell —at [...]

  • Billie Eilish and FinneasVariety Hitmakers Brunch,

    Billie Eilish Posts Awesome Throwback Video for Her 18th Birthday (Watch)

    To celebrate her 18th birthday today, Billie Eilish posted an adorable video that combines footage of her as a child with clips of her and brother Finneas (presumably filmed by her mom, Maggie) performing in arenas on their recently wrapped tour. The clip opens with Eilish at around 4 years old saying, “Hi, my name [...]

  • Sean "Diddy" Combs Revolt TV

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to Receive Icon Award at Pre-Grammy Gala

    Sean “Diddy” Combs (a.k.a. Puff Daddy) will be the 2020 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoree in recognition of his 25-year career and “continuous influence on the music industry and beyond,” the Recording Academy announced today. The three-time Grammy winner will be celebrated at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, the night before the [...]

  • THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results"

    'The Voice' Reveals Season 17 Winner

    Spoiler Warning: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the second part of “The Voice’s” Season 17 finale on NBC. “The Voice” Season 17 crowned its winner on Tuesday night’s part two of the season finale. Jake Hoot took home the series’ top prize, beating out fellow top four contestants Katie Kadan, Ricky [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad