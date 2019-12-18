Billie Eilish Posts Awesome Throwback Video for Her 18th Birthday (Watch)

To celebrate her 18th birthday today, Billie Eilish posted an adorable video that combines footage of her as a child with clips of her and brother Finneas (presumably filmed by her mom, Maggie) performing in arenas on their recently wrapped tour.

The clip opens with Eilish at around 4 years old saying, “Hi, my name is Billie and I’m going to play a song that I made up with this guitar.”

Not surprisingly, Finneas is featured in many of the videos of her from both the past and present-day, and provides a touching and revealing look back at Eilish’s life, and her remarkable 2019.

Among many other accomplishments this year, Eilish was named Variety’s Hitmaker of 2019 and accepted the award at a celebratory party in Los Angeles last week. Variety took a look at both the phenomenon of her success and a deep dive into her and Finneas’ influences and songwriting process in a pair of lengthy cover stories.

As their incredible year comes to a close, Eilish has a whopping 13 platinum or multi-platinum-certified singles, four gold singles, double-platinum album (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” released in April) and a platinum EP (2017’s “Don’t Smile at Me”).

“When we were working on the album, somebody told me and my brother Finneas that there was no hit on the album,” Eilish said during her acceptance speech at Hitmakers. “I don’t know what that was supposed to do, I don’t know how that was supposed to help anyone — but that fool was wrong!” Watch the full speech right here.