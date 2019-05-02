×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘The 2019 Billboard Music Awards’

The pairing of Halsey and BTS was a win, and Taylor Swift effectively reprised her new video, but Madonna still can't really sell hers.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Halsey and BTS at Billboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande, who famously skipped the Grammys this year over disagreements about what form her production number would take, found an agreeable partner Wednesday night in the Billboard Music Awards — they let her mail in her characteristically dimly lit performance from a Vancouver concert. (It might’ve been via snail mail; that gig took place five nights earlier.) Everyone else on the NBC telecast was at the mercy of the live elements, and the results were mixed. Let’s just say Lauren Daigle made a run right back up the digital charts mid-telecast, and Madonna did not.

Wednesday’s show was a BBMAs that felt more tied in to the current pop moment than a lot of the previous editions have. There were some glaring absences in attendance. The show would have had twice the buzz with either Billie Eilish or Lil Nas X on board as performers. (The fact that they don’t have any material nominated yet shouldn’t be a factor; Ciara hasn’t been nominated for a Billboard Award since 2005, but she got a featured slot.) But Taylor Swift was making her return to performing on awards shows after a couple of years of laying off ‘em, and between having her, Grande, Halsey and BTS on board, it didn’t feel like sitting through hours’ worth of second-tierers — at least not for a show that’s upfront about ignoring juries of peers in favor of celebrating pure data.

More Reviews

There was one sure way to get a spontaneous ovation at the show: be within a few yards of BTS. When Ella Mai was at the dais accepting an award and gave a shout-out to her production team, they must’ve wondered why they earned such a huge roar, at least for the couple of seconds it took them to look up and remember that they were being shown on screen standing right behind the K-pop group. Meanwhile, the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas seemed glad enough to see the Jonas Brothers back in action, but they were really glad to see Joe Jonas walk over to BTS in the front row for a quick handshake. Surely he knew paying honor to the new kings of pop would earn him some points among what might currently be the world’s most rabid social-media fan base.

At the risk of seeming to suck up to that very same fan base, BTS’ performance of “Boy With Luv” was one of the telecast’s highlights, largely for the sheer charm that came with Halsey gamely interjecting herself as the boy band’s first girl member. Choreography-focused or not, it was a “Grammy moment,” in a show that largely eschews the collaborations of Music’s Biggest Night.

Halsey earned an MVP award for also turning in a performance of her own “Without Me” that was as vividly melodramatic as the BTS hookup felt casual and cheerful. She grappled weirdly with a female dancer in a routine that felt like a domestic incident turned into a pas de deux, weirdly lit from below. It’s hard to say how good it actually was —with Halsey looking like she was going more for a Tony than a BBMA, it felt a little reminiscent of some of Pink’s more adventurously earthbound awards show performances — but she was Going For It without a net, which counts for a lot on a night with this much built-in predictability.

Not really going for it: Madonna. Her performance of “Medeillin” felt like she’d already registered that the single was a bust and was being forced to go through it as a contractual obligation. It became less meh if you distracted yourself by imagining it as a tribute to “The Avengers” — on top of her new signature eye patch, a la Nick Fury, the biggest gimmick of this production number was holographic images of the singer that all dissipated into dust. But the illusion was shattered by clunky moves and a parade of dancers who kept setting up and then disassembling table service as if they were bussing a restaurant that’s only open for 10 seconds a day. Colombian artist Maluma looked pleased to be there, at least, although maybe he’ll be as puzzled about what was happening as the rest of us when he watches the playback.

Swift opened the show with another MVP — Panic! at the Disco’s Brendan Urie, who also performed a separate number (“Hey Look Ma, I Made it”) with his won band — offering a live premiere to “ME!,” which couldn’t compete for impact with the debut of the video five days earlier. It felt a little like a live-action advertisement for that video, but Urie’s rapid-fire entrance on a harness for his duet part was executed perfectly, and having the umbrellas of Cherbourg meet the aerialists of Las Vegas Blvd. provided a fizzy lift the show was hard-pressed to maintain. Swift and Urie rode the fine line between high camp and “No, we really are this sincere about being this silly” and came out on the right side of it, although your mileage may vary.

“Doesn’t anyone just stand there and sing anymore?” readers like to comment about this time. If you’re into that sort of thing, there were some fine examples — most of all Christian singer Daigle, the Adele sound-alike whose almost equally tortured-sounding songs tend to have implicitly happier endings, as “You Say” certainly does. Host Kelly Clarkson provided one of those, too, with “Broken and Beautiful,” having expended her production-number energy at the top of the show with what has apparently become an annual medley of nominated hits, seguing from Cardi B’s “I Like It” to Dan + Shay’s “Tequila.” And speaking of D+S, anyone looking for something as old-fashioned as harmony singing got it in a teaming with Tori Kelley on “Speechless,” even if the ballad’s lyrics didn’t really lend themselves to a duet.

Then came the sight and sound of Mariah Carey actually singing — she can, you know — as she went through a hits medley as prelude to accepting the BBMAs’ icon award. “Without getting into the drama, the ups and downs of my career… We’ve all seen them. We all make mistakes. There’s been a few memes,” she said. How’s this for a headline: “Mariah Carey Kind of Acquits Herself”? Let the water coolers quaver over that one.

Other than Carey’s lively reminder of how much she’s entertained us for the right and wrong reasons, acceptance speeches were short and dull almost across the board. One other exception was Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds hurrying through a heartfelt paean to acceptance, and getting passionate about it. “There are still 34 states that have no laws banning conversion therapy,” Reynolds said. “This can change but it’s gonna take all of us talking to our stage legislatures”, he said. “We’ve seen that our LGBTQ youth have double the rate of depression and triple the rate of suicide after conversion therapy. This can change but it’s gonna take all of us,” added the singer. Florida Georgia Line presented Imagine Dragons with their award, so later on, when the country duo began using their own acceptance speech to “share one piece of truth tonight with you guys” and declare that “at the end of the day it’s all for nothing if you’re not using your platform for better,” it seemed as if they were about to take some sort of stand, too, but they stopped short, ending with the vague call to “be a light in your community.”

Non-Grammy music awards shows tend to be focusing on superstar diva medleys in recent years, a la Cher on the AMAs. This year, the Billboard Awards’ version of that was the comeback of Paula Abdul, doing a lot of lip-syncing and maybe a little tap-syncing, and providing a healthy dose of late ‘80s nostalgia. Perhaps too much of the routine was devoted to Abdul being literally tossed back and forth and dragged across the stage, and you might’ve gotten scared that the literally reanimated MC Skat Kat had just come out of the pet semetary and was going to rip all the other dancers’ heads off. But she’s such an amiable presence, and game enough about stepping into her old moves, that “Forever Your Girl” still sounded more like a promise than a threat.

TV Review: 'The 2019 Billboard Music Awards'

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Halsey and BTS at Billboard Music

    TV Review: 'The 2019 Billboard Music Awards'

    Ariana Grande, who famously skipped the Grammys this year over disagreements about what form her production number would take, found an agreeable partner Wednesday night in the Billboard Music Awards — they let her mail in her characteristically dimly lit performance from a Vancouver concert. (It might’ve been via snail mail; that gig took place [...]

  • Mariah Carey accepts the Icon award

    BBMAs: Mariah Carey Nods to 'Drama' and 'A Few Memes' in Funny and Earnest Icon Speech

    Mariah Carey received a toast worthy of a queen at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. Taking home an award for “Icon,” she also sang a medley of some of her biggest hits including “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero.” Jennifer Hudson did the honors of introducing Carey, who then [...]

  • TV Review: 'Tuca & Bertie' with

    TV Review: 'Tuca & Bertie' with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong

    There are precious few TV shows that take thirtysomething women and their thirtysomething problems seriously. Onscreen, women are more often slotted into the roles of sexy teen, sexy and/or hapless twentysomething, and that ambiguous post-40 “of a certain age” designation that somehow encompasses half a lifetime. The thirties timespan, an especially crucial time for women [...]

  • Drake accepts the top billboard 200

    Drake Gave the Best 'Game of Thrones' Shoutout During His Billboard Speech

    Drake gave a shout out to a fellow northerner at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. During his win for Top Billboard 200 Album, the rapper referenced Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones” and her show-stopping kill from last week’s episode. More Reviews Tribeca Film Review: 'The Kill Team' TV Review: 'The 2019 Billboard [...]

  • Imagine Dragons

    Imagine Dragons Frontman Uses BBMAs Speech to Blast Conversion Therapy

    Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds used his band’s Top Rock Artist win at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to blast conversion therapy. Reynolds has been an outspoken advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in his own Mormon community, and was behind the HBO documentary “Believer” which exposes the painful ostracization and hatred of gay people in [...]

  • Rashida Jones'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Why Rashida Jones Almost Quit Acting

    Jim’s part-time girlfriend on “The Office” almost wasn’t played by Rashida Jones. In fact, she almost quit acting altogether. During a panel talk on Wednesday for Tribeca Film Festival, the actress, director, writer, and producer said that after working on the set of television show “Boston Public,” there was a writer’s strike going on in [...]

  • Jeremy Zimmer MoviePass

    UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer Talks WGA Dispute, Diversity and Streaming Wars

    Hollywood talent agencies are waiting for a “signal” that the Writers Guild of America is prepared to resume negotiations and reach a settlement to the conflict that led to more than 7,000 TV and film writers firing their agents during the past two weeks. That’s the word from UTA chief executive Jeremy Zimmer, who spoke [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad