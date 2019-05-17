‘Big Bang Theory’ Theme Song Gets Reimagined for Series Finale (Listen)

Twelve years after Barenaked Ladies wrote the theme song for “The Big Bang Theory,” the band returned to the megahit series to compose an acoustic version for the final episode.

Vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson penned the new take on the iconic theme song after executive producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady reached out to the Canadian band ahead of the historic series finale. The acoustic rendition is now available on streaming services, in addition to an instrumental version that debuted on the post-finale special, “Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell.”

“I was really honored that they asked me to participate in the finale,” said Robertson. “It was a really fun and collaborative day in the studio, getting notes back and forth from Chuck while coming up with this new version. It really reminded me of composing and recording the song in the beginning – fun, spontaneous and with a spirit of playfulness. Our association with the show is something we’re all very proud of.”

The band, comprised of Robertson, drummer Tyler Stewart, keyboardist Kevin Hearn and bassist Jim Creeggan, also performed the new theme song on last night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to celebrate the momentous finale of “The Big Bang Theory.”

Today, the Barenaked Ladies released the acoustic version of “Lookin’ Up,” the lead single from their 2017 album “Fake Nudes.” The band will release a digital-only extended EP called “Fake Nudes: Naked” with seven other songs from the original album, set to release on May 30. The same day, the group will go on a 44-city tour with Hootie & The Blowfish.