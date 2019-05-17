×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Big Bang Theory’ Theme Song Gets Reimagined for Series Finale (Listen)

Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies conceived an acoustic version for the show's last episode.

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Big Bang Theory

Twelve years after Barenaked Ladies wrote the theme song for “The Big Bang Theory,” the band returned to the megahit series to compose an acoustic version for the final episode.

Vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson penned the new take on the iconic theme song after executive producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady reached out to the Canadian band ahead of the historic series finale. The acoustic rendition is now available on streaming services, in addition to an instrumental version that debuted on the post-finale special, “Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell.”

“I was really honored that they asked me to participate in the finale,” said Robertson. “It was a really fun and collaborative day in the studio, getting notes back and forth from Chuck while coming up with this new version. It really reminded me of composing and recording the song in the beginning – fun, spontaneous and with a spirit of playfulness. Our association with the show is something we’re all very proud of.”

The band, comprised of Robertson, drummer Tyler Stewart, keyboardist Kevin Hearn and bassist Jim Creeggan, also performed the new theme song on last night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to celebrate the momentous finale of “The Big Bang Theory.”

Today, the Barenaked Ladies released the acoustic version of “Lookin’ Up,” the lead single from their 2017 album “Fake Nudes.” The band will release a digital-only extended EP called “Fake Nudes: Naked” with seven other songs from the original album, set to release on May 30. The same day, the group will go on a 44-city tour with Hootie & The Blowfish.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • Tan France Alexa Chung NEXT IN

    TV News Roundup: Tan France from 'Queer Eye' to Host Netflix Fashion Series

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announces Tan France will host upcoming fashion show “Next in Fashion” and Variety has an exclusive look at the next episode of the Wu-Tang Clan docuseries. CASTING Netflix has revealed that “Queer Eye” star Tan France and style icon Alexa Chung will host the upcoming fashion competition “Next in Fashion.” Eighteen contestant will [...]

  • Timothy Simons Veep

    Listen: Timothy Simons on Trump's Influence on 'Veep' and the Worst Selina Insult

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. “Veep” ended its Emmy-winning run on HBO May 12. Throughout the past seven seasons, pretty much everyone on the political comedy has taken aim at the idiotic and power-hungry Jonah, played by Timothy Simons. However, Selina Meyer’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) attack in the last episode takes the cake, according to [...]

  • Big Bang Theory

    'Big Bang Theory' Theme Song Gets Reimagined for Series Finale (Listen)

    Twelve years after Barenaked Ladies wrote the theme song for “The Big Bang Theory,” the band returned to the megahit series to compose an acoustic version for the final episode. Vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson penned the new take on the iconic theme song after executive producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady reached out to the Canadian [...]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Stock Jumps on Report of CBS Offer to Buy Starz

    Shares of Lionsgate have jumped nearly 15% in the wake of a report that CBS Corp. has made an informal, $5 billion bid for the company’s Starz cable network. Lionsgate stock surged $2 to close at $15.60 in Friday trading on the New York Stock Exchange, then gained another 10 cents in after-hours trading. According [...]

  • Chris Harrison Who Wants to be

    'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' to End After 17 Years in Syndication (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is coming to an end. Variety has learned exclusively that the syndicated game show has been canceled. To date, it has aired nearly 3,000 episodes, including over 300 when the show aired on ABC. “After a successful 17-year run, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ will not return in [...]

  • Cardi BSwisher Sweets Spark Award, Arrivals,

    Cardi B, Drake, Beyoncé Lead BET Awards Nominations

    Nominations for the 2019 BET Awards were announced today with Cardi B leading with 7 nods, followed by Drake (5), Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each with four. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai also received multiple nominations. The show, which is in its 19th year, airs live from downtown [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad