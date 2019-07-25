×

‘Seoul Town Road’ Has BTS’ RM Joining Lil Nas X, and Now K-Country-Pop is a Thing

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Twitter

BTSRM went a little bit country late Wednesday night with “Seoul Town Road,” his surprise collaboration with Lil Nas X. Unlike Billy Ray Cyrus – who is featured on the latter’s chart-topping “Old Town Road” remix – the Korean rapper hasn’t dabbled in country music previously. Not the American genre, anyhow.

Fans were confused when the song began to trend minutes after it hit the Internet. Many people wondered if this was real or a hoax. Lil Nas confirmed the latest version of his song by tweeting out, “seoul town road joining the 79 other old town road remixes,” referencing the previous incarnations that featured not only Cyrus, but artists such as Diplo, Young Thug and child yodeler Mason Ramsey. And BTS’ official Twitter account made things perfectly clear with its own tweet, “Seoul Town Road with my Ho-Mi @LilNasX.” The tweet was accompanied by a seemingly unrelated photo of two garden hoes topped with hand-drawn brown cowboy hats. 

Related

Korean speakers recognized the bilingual wordplay of “homi” quickly and offered translations for international fans, many of whom assumed RM was singing about “homies.” Homi is the Korean homophone for homie and refers not to a close friend, but a common gardening tool. RM, who had taught himself to speak English by watching episodes of “Friends,” was having as much fun with his self-penned lyrics as he was at tackling an American-sounding cowboy twang.

RM kicks the song off, tweaking the original lyrics a bit to reference “Seoul Town Road” in the third line. Just as each version had a slightly different take, RM’s tongue-in-cheek English lyrics tease the listener on how much Korean vocabulary they don’t know: “I got the homis in my bag / Have you heard of that? / Homis made of steel from Korea / They the best / Riding to the farm / Grabbing all the corn / We gonna get your money with my homi in your backyard.”

Even the pop culture team at the Korea Herald, South Korea’s largest English-language daily newspaper, jumped in to help foreigners understand what a homi was by linking to articles that declared the Korean hand hoe as the “it” gardening tool.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the remix not only pays homage to the South Korean capital of Seoul, but also to BTS’ fans, known as ARMY. The accompanying artwork for “Seoul Town Road” features two horses: one black and the other purple, a color associated with BTS’ love for their fans.

Old Town Road” currently has had the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the past 16 weeks, tying the records previously set by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (“Despicato,” featuring Justin Bieber) and Mariah Carey and Boys II Men (“One Sweet Day”).

Although Lil Nas X may not have even needed the help, “Seoul Town Road” makes it pretty much a given that “Old Town” will slide into that 17th week at a record-busting No. 1.

Indeed, it appears Lil Nas has found a good homie in RM.

More Music

  • Hannah Gross

    Mom + Pop Music Names Hannah Gross VP and Head of West Coast A&R

    Hannah Gross has been named vice president and head of West Coast A&R at Mom + Pop Music. A former intern at the indie label, she returns after three years at Atlantic/Elektra Records where she worked with such artists as Wallows, Fitz & the Tantrums, Anderson East, Saint Motel, and Kaleo, among others. At Mom [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez to Star in, Produce Drug Lord Drama 'The Godmother' for STX

    Jennifer Lopez will produce and star in the drug lord drama “The Godmother” for STXfilms. Lopez is also considering “The Godmother” for her directorial debut, according to a source close to the project. Related MTV VMAs Have Created a K-Pop Category ... and Some BTS Fans Are Livid About It From BTS to Blackpink, K-Pop [...]

  • 'Seoul Town Road' Has BTS' RM

    'Seoul Town Road' Has BTS' RM Joining Lil Nas X, and Now K-Country-Pop is a Thing

    BTS’ RM went a little bit country late Wednesday night with “Seoul Town Road,” his surprise collaboration with Lil Nas X. Unlike Billy Ray Cyrus – who is featured on the latter’s chart-topping “Old Town Road” remix – the Korean rapper hasn’t dabbled in country music previously. Not the American genre, anyhow. Fans were confused [...]

  • Robbie Robertson to Return With 'Sinematic'

    Robbie Robertson to Return With Partially 'Irishman'-Inspired 'Sinematic' Album

    Robbie Robertson, soon to be in the limelight again as the focus of a documentary about his life and career, plans to make good on all that attention by releasing “Sinematic,” his first album since 2011. The album is being heralded with a duet with Van Morrison, “I Hear You Paint Houses,” released as a [...]

  • Black Ball

    A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault by Swedish Prosecutors

    A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden stemming from a confrontation in Stockholm on June 30. The American rapper has been in custody in the Swedish capital since July 3. Prosecutors said Thursday that they would press charges against the 30-year-old, who maintains that he was acting in self-defense when he punched a [...]

  • LIVE NATION EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL PLATFORM

    Live Nation Acquires Controlling Interest in Mexico's OCESA Entertainment

    Live Nation now has a stake in OCESA Entertainment, purchasing a controlling interest from CIE and Grupo Televisa, the companies announced on July 24. The acquisition brings Ticketmaster Mexico under the Live Nation banner, while adding some 14 venues across Mexico to its portfolio, with a collective capacity of nearly 250,000 seats. OCESA promotes more than [...]

  • Aubrey O'Day Sean Diddy Combs

    Aubrey O'Day Says She's Still Scarred From 'Making the Band': 'It Was Scary'

    As Sean “Diddy” Combs prepares to reprise “Making the Band,” Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day is still recovering from trauma that followed her run on the MTV series. Under Diddy’s guidance, the 35-year-old singer found fame in reality television, first on “Making the Band,” which auditioned hopeful vocalists for a spot in a to-be-formed music group. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad