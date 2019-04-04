You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beyoncé Aligns With Adidas for 'Partnership of a Lifetime'

Variety Staff

Beyonce
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Beyoncé is signing on as a “creative partner” with Adidas, she and the company announced Thursday, with plans to relaunch her three-year-old Ivy Park brand there as well as to work on coming up with new signature shoes and apparel for the company.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” the music superstar said in a statement. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Adidas, for its part, heralded a “partnership (that) respects Beyoncé’s ownership of her company, which continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.  … Neither ascribes to the typical stereotypes of athletes and what athleisure clothing and footwear should be, and instead, will bring to life a shared vision of inclusion that will forever alter the opportunities and landscape for all. ”

Beyoncé launched her activewear brand Ivy Park in 2016, taking the name from a combination of that of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Parkwood Park in her native Houston. The singer took full control of Ivy Park last fall after severing ties with Sir Philip Green following sexual harassment allegations against the retail tycoon.

Last week, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, accepted the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards. She voices Nala in the upcoming Disney “Lion King” remake. According to a report in Us Weekly, she has been at work on new music for a deluxe edition and on a Netflix special that will focus on her 2018 Coachella appearance.

