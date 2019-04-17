×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beyoncé Unveils New Studio Track for Closing Credits of ‘Homecoming’ Film

Frankie Beverly & Maze have an enduring fan in the superstar, who has covered "Before I Let Go" for the second (but first released) time.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coachella Music and Arts Festival
CREDIT: imageSPACE/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Most of Beyoncé’s music in “Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé,” which debuted on Netflix early Thursday morning, is from the Coachella performance it documents. But for anyone who sticks around for all two hours and 17 minutes, or fast-forwards right to the end, there’s a nice surprise under the end credits: an apparently brand new cover of “Before I Let Go,” a hit for Frankie Beverly and Maze in 1981.

Perhaps we should say semi-hit: “Before I Let Go” did not make the top 10 on any chart; even in the R&B format, it peaked at No. 13. But it stuck around that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were all seen doing “the electric slide” to the oldie at a family gathering, in a video that Tina Knowles Lawson briefly put on her Instagram page and then took down in December 2017.

That wasn’t Beyoncé’s first connection to the tune. All the way back in 1997, Destiny’s Child recorded a version of the song that was never released, although it came to be widely bootlegged years later, after the group had broken up.

When word began to leak that “Before I Let Go” was featured in the new film, some wondered if it was the Destiny’s Child version, finally unvaulted. That’s not the case: it features the unmistakable marching-band accompaniment found in the live performances in “Homecoming,” transposed to the studio.

The song appears as the second-to-last track on “Homecoming: The Live Album,” which was released on streaming services at the same time as the documentary.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Coachella Music and Arts Festival

    Beyoncé Unveils New Studio Track for Closing Credits of ‘Homecoming’ Film

    Most of Beyoncé’s music in “Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé,” which debuted on Netflix early Thursday morning, is from the Coachella performance it documents. But for anyone who sticks around for all two hours and 17 minutes, or fast-forwards right to the end, there’s a nice surprise under the end credits: an apparently brand new [...]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT -

    New Beyonce Album 'B7' Hinted at Online

    The anticipation for Beyonce’s “Homecoming” documentary is at a peak — but is Beyonce treating fans to a different surprise release this week? Hints at a new album, possibly entitled “B7,” have surfaced online ahead of “Homecoming’s” Netflix debut on Wednesday. The lyrics website Genius shows the album listed under Beyonce’s discography, with an April [...]

  • Frank Ocean Talks Def Jam Split,

    Frank Ocean Talks Def Jam Split, Major Labels in New Interview

    Frank Ocean continued his habit of popping up in unconventional media outlets with a 4,000-plus-word interview in the new issue of Gayletter. Despite the length of the piece, much of it is devoted to topics such as his television habits, his height and other not-so-burning issues (read the full interview here), but he does delve [...]

  • Laura Ingraham Nipsey Hussle

    Snoop Dogg, the Game Call for Laura Ingraham's Firing Over Nipsey Hussle Segment

    Laura Ingraham is stirring up controversy again … this time with her contentious on-air comments about Nipsey Hussle. Fellow rappers T.I., Snoop Dogg and the Game, along with R&B artist Tank, came to Hussle’s defense on social media and demanded the Fox News host’s firing. Ingraham mocked YG’s 2016 song “FDT,” featuring Hussle, on her [...]

  • Who Is Deborah Dugan, the New

    Who Is Deborah Dugan, the New Boss of the Recording Academy?

    When news leaked late Friday that outgoing Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow will be replaced by (RED) CEO Deborah Dugan, the reaction for many may have been, “Who?” — largely because her name was not among the couple dozen more-predictable potential candidates speculated by insiders. But the veteran executive, who was voted upon by the [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B, Brandy, City Girls to Headline ‘Femme It Forward’ Concerts and Events

    Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Brandy, City Girls and Jill Scott are among the headliners of “Femme It Forward,” a multi-format series of all-female concerts and events presented by Live Nation Urban and designed to “spotlight the entertainment industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries, both on the stage and behind the scenes,” according to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad