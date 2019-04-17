New Beyonce Album ‘B7’ Hinted at Online

The anticipation for Beyonce’s “Homecoming” documentary is at a peak — but is Beyonce treating fans to a different surprise release this week?

A new album, possibly entitled “B7,” have surfaced online ahead of “Homecoming’s” Netflix debut. The lyrics website Genius shows the album listed under Beyonce’s discography, with an April 18 expected release date.

A screengrab from Genius’ website is below.

Whispers about a possible live performance album from her Coachella performance (the subject of the new documentary) were circulating after the trailer dropped last week. However, some fans are wildly speculating that this could be entirely new. Reminder this is all speculation at this point, but it’s fun to check out the Beyhive get revved up for yet another surprise drop from their queen.