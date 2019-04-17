New Beyonce Album ‘B7’ Hinted at Online

The anticipation for Beyonce’s “Homecoming” documentary is at a peak — but is Beyonce treating fans to a different surprise release this week?
A new album, possibly entitled “B7,” have surfaced online ahead of “Homecoming’s” Netflix debut. The lyrics website Genius shows the album listed under Beyonce’s discography, with an April 18 expected release date.
Whispers about a possible live performance album from her Coachella performance (the subject of the new documentary) were circulating after the trailer dropped last week. However, some fans are wildly speculating that this could be entirely new. Reminder this is all speculation at this point, but it’s fun to check out the Beyhive get revved up for yet another surprise drop from their queen.
The anticipation for Beyonce’s “Homecoming” documentary is at a peak — but is Beyonce treating fans to a different surprise release this week? A new album, possibly entitled “B7,” have surfaced online ahead of “Homecoming’s” Netflix debut. The lyrics website Genius shows the album listed under Beyonce’s discography, with an April 18 expected release date. [...]
Frank Ocean continued his habit of popping up in unconventional media outlets with a 4,000-plus-word interview in the new issue of Gayletter. Despite the length of the piece, much of it is devoted to topics such as his television habits, his height and other not-so-burning issues (read the full interview here), but he does delve [...]
Laura Ingraham is stirring up controversy again … this time with her contentious on-air comments about Nipsey Hussle. Fellow rappers T.I., Snoop Dogg and the Game, along with R&B artist Tank, came to Hussle’s defense on social media and demanded the Fox News host’s firing. Ingraham mocked YG’s 2016 song “FDT,” featuring Hussle, on her [...]
After having started his year with the release of his third studio album, “A Real Good Kid,” folksy/soulful singer-songwriter Mike Posner is taking his act on the road in a manner far different than the usual staged tour is taking his act on the road in a manner far different than the usual staged tour [...]
When news leaked late Friday that outgoing Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow will be replaced by (RED) CEO Deborah Dugan, the reaction for many may have been, “Who?” — largely because her name was not among the couple dozen more-predictable potential candidates speculated by insiders. But the veteran executive, who was voted upon by the [...]
Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Brandy, City Girls and Jill Scott are among the headliners of “Femme It Forward,” a multi-format series of all-female concerts and events presented by Live Nation Urban and designed to “spotlight the entertainment industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries, both on the stage and behind the scenes,” according to the [...]
Summer is coming up — the perfect time for a Mary J. Blige coheadlining tour. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul — who has undertaken successful coheadlining tours with both Jay-Z and Maxwell, today announced that she will head out with veteran rapper Nas for a 22-city outing across North America this summer. Produced by Live [...]