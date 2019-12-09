×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beyoncé Doesn’t Care That ‘Lemonade’ Was Snubbed at the Grammys

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Miami, USA - 31 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Photo by Raven Varona/Parkwood/P

In an interview with Elle for her January 2020 cover story, Queen Bey answered questions ranging from whether she has a Snapchat to how she felt about “Lemonade” losing its Grammy nomination.

In a candid response to a fan’s question from Instagram, Beyoncé admitted that her “Lemonade” loss for album of the year at the 2017 Grammy Awards didn’t disappoint her.

“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift,” the singer said. “Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship [with husband Jay-Z], and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

With “Spirit” from “The Lion King” being nominated for best original song at the 2020 Golden Globes, Beyoncé has entered the award season discourse again. Competing against Taylor Swift, Elton John, Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo, it’s safe to say the “Formation” star won’t care whether she wins or loses.

Even with her long list of accolades, Beyoncé admitted that the title that brings her the greatest joy was being a mother to Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Later in the interview, Beyoncé discussed why female directors were important to her personal and professional development, shouting out friend and frequent collaborator, “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas.

“Melina Matsoukas has inspired me to own and redefine what it means to be a director. As a woman, if you are too opinionated, too strong-willed, too anything, you are disregarded. I’ve seen this happen to Melina, but she handles it with respect and grace,” Beyoncé said. “Melina is a rarity; she has the sensibility to understand fashion, photography, storytelling, history, and culture and is able to seamlessly incorporate those components into her work. I have trusted Melina for over a decade and created some of my best work with her — from visuals for my music to tour content and now a fashion shoot.”

She continued her praise of female directors: “[Matsoukas and I] have a natural way of collaborating because of our friendship and mutual respect for each other. There’s no politics, no ego; it’s just about being in the moment and creating dope art. Pioneers like Kasi Lemmons, Julie Dash, and Euzhan Palcy have amazing catalogs, and women like Lena Waithe, dream hampton, Adria Petty, Diane Martel, Darnell Martin, and Ava DuVernay have added to the dialogue. And I am lucky to have worked with most of these talented women.”

Beyonce confirmed that there will be no DVD for the Formation World Tour, citing late legend Prince as the reason:

“Years ago, I asked Prince to record my rehearsal with him for our [2004] Grammy performance. He said, ‘You don’t need to record that. You own that in your mind.’ Prince always knew best! So, you can always watch the Formation World Tour in your mind; you own that!”

As for the existence of her Snapchat, Beyoncé quoted “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer and kept it moving:

“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know what my Snapchat is. Sorry to that Snapchat.”

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration debuts Jan. 18.

More Music

  • Joni MitchellJoni 75: A Birthday Celebration

    Joni Mitchell to Receive Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM TEC Awards

    Joni Mitchell will receive the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at the 35th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards, to be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. According to the announcement, the award is given on behalf of the Les Paul Foundation to honor individuals that have set the highest standards of excellence in creative application [...]

  • Juice Wrld Bonnaroo Music and Arts

    Juice Wrld's Cause of Death Still Pending After Initial Autopsy

    The cause of Chicago rapper Juice Wrld’s death is still unknown after the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released its initial findings of an autopsy on Monday. The Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement saying “additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death” for the 21-year-old musician, whose real name was [...]

  • Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce and Jay-Z in concert,

    Beyoncé Doesn't Care That 'Lemonade' Was Snubbed at the Grammys

    In an interview with Elle for her January 2020 cover story, Queen Bey answered questions ranging from whether she has a Snapchat to how she felt about “Lemonade” losing its Grammy nomination. In a candid response to a fan’s question from Instagram, Beyoncé admitted that her “Lemonade” loss for album of the year at the [...]

  • Remembering Prince

    Final Prince ‘1999’ Podcast Chapter Drops Tonight – Hear an Exclusive Clip Here

    The Prince Estate and Warner Records have outdone themselves with their re-release of Prince’s iconic “1999” album, with a massive boxed set containing tons of unreleased material and even a four-part podcast series titled “Prince: The Story of 1999,” produced with 89.3 The Current. The fourth and final installment drops tonight, but you can get [...]

  • Drugs, Guns Confiscated From Juice Wrld's

    Drugs, Guns Confiscated From Juice Wrld's Plane

    Law-enforcement officials were in the process of confiscating guns and drugs from Juice Wrld’s flight at Chicago’s Midway Airport when the rapper suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest early Sunday, police told the Chicago Tribune. The rapper was briefly revived but died at a local hospital. According to the report, officers and agents had [...]

  • Academy of Country Music

    Academy of Country Music Names Damon Whiteside CEO

    Nearly seven months after Pete Fisher announced his resignation as head of the Academy of Country Music, a new CEO has been announced. Damon Whiteside will exit his role as chief marketing officer of the Nashville-based Country Music Association to sign on for the top job at the L.A.-based ACM. Whiteside will step in as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad