Beyoncé Doesn’t Care That ‘Lemonade’ Was Snubbed at the Grammys

In an interview with Elle for her January 2020 cover story, Queen Bey answered questions ranging from whether she has a Snapchat to how she felt about “Lemonade” losing its Grammy nomination.

In a candid response to a fan’s question from Instagram, Beyoncé admitted that her “Lemonade” loss for album of the year at the 2017 Grammy Awards didn’t disappoint her.

“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift,” the singer said. “Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship [with husband Jay-Z], and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

With “Spirit” from “The Lion King” being nominated for best original song at the 2020 Golden Globes, Beyoncé has entered the award season discourse again. Competing against Taylor Swift, Elton John, Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo, it’s safe to say the “Formation” star won’t care whether she wins or loses.

Even with her long list of accolades, Beyoncé admitted that the title that brings her the greatest joy was being a mother to Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Later in the interview, Beyoncé discussed why female directors were important to her personal and professional development, shouting out friend and frequent collaborator, “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas.

“Melina Matsoukas has inspired me to own and redefine what it means to be a director. As a woman, if you are too opinionated, too strong-willed, too anything, you are disregarded. I’ve seen this happen to Melina, but she handles it with respect and grace,” Beyoncé said. “Melina is a rarity; she has the sensibility to understand fashion, photography, storytelling, history, and culture and is able to seamlessly incorporate those components into her work. I have trusted Melina for over a decade and created some of my best work with her — from visuals for my music to tour content and now a fashion shoot.”

She continued her praise of female directors: “[Matsoukas and I] have a natural way of collaborating because of our friendship and mutual respect for each other. There’s no politics, no ego; it’s just about being in the moment and creating dope art. Pioneers like Kasi Lemmons, Julie Dash, and Euzhan Palcy have amazing catalogs, and women like Lena Waithe, dream hampton, Adria Petty, Diane Martel, Darnell Martin, and Ava DuVernay have added to the dialogue. And I am lucky to have worked with most of these talented women.”

Beyonce confirmed that there will be no DVD for the Formation World Tour, citing late legend Prince as the reason:

“Years ago, I asked Prince to record my rehearsal with him for our [2004] Grammy performance. He said, ‘You don’t need to record that. You own that in your mind.’ Prince always knew best! So, you can always watch the Formation World Tour in your mind; you own that!”

As for the existence of her Snapchat, Beyoncé quoted “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer and kept it moving:

“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know what my Snapchat is. Sorry to that Snapchat.”

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration debuts Jan. 18.