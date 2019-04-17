×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beyonce Drops Surprise 40-Track ‘Homecoming’ Album

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coachella Music and Arts Festival
CREDIT: imageSPACE/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Beyonce has dropped a surprise 40-track companion album of her “Homecoming” 2018 Coachella performance to accompany the Netflix documentary about the event that arrived early this morning.

The album includes two bonus cuts near the end: “Before I Let Go” and “I Been On.” The former is a cover of a Frankie Beverly & Maze classic featured in the documentary’s closing credits, while the latter is an updated version of a song that was uploaded to SoundCloud back in 2013; “Bow Down” was included on the singer’s self-titled album that year.

Rumors of a new album called “B7” spread in the hours before the live album’s release based on a cover image of an album bearing that title taken from the Genius lyric-decoding website, however that may have been a placeholder built by the website in anticipation of a possible “Homecoming” soundtrack album; a search on “Beyonce B7 Genius” led to the “Homecoming” lyrics on Wednesday morning. Since the surprise release of her self-titled album, rumors (credible and otherwise) of imminent Beyonce albums have circulated several times.

In our review of the performance last year, Variety wrote: “Part of the brilliance of Saturday’s set was that it was more of a half-time show than her half-time show, in that she took the marching band that has been persona non grata at the Bowl for years and built a 105-minute performance around overpacked horn charts, glorified drum majorettes and nonstop drumline insanity. Who would’ve guessed the missing ingredients needed to ratchet her catalog a step up into greatness were exceptionally arranged tubas and timbales? It was an over-the-top Busby Berkeley Hollywood musical brought to the modern day by way of the great HBCU marching units of the South, and it was fairly glorious.”

The album is available on major streaming services.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Polish 'Bond 25' Script

    “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been brought in to polish the script for the next James Bond film, Variety has confirmed. News of Waller-Bridge’s involvement on the currently untitled Bond film, the 25th in the long-running franchise and the fifth to star Daniel Craig, first appeared in Britain’s Observer newspaper on Sunday. A source with knowledge of [...]

  • Beyoncé’s Doc, ‘Homecoming,’ Is Worth the

    Film Review: Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ on Netflix

    Nobody throws a 3 a.m. weeknight party like Beyoncé, who thrilled a pretty substantial portion of the streaming Western world with the Netflix premiere of “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” very early Wednesday morning. Bosses and teachers might actually have been shot-term beneficiaries of this sleep-depriver of a premiere: If you didn’t show up at [...]

  • Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch

    Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch Three Titles

    Project pitching event, Thai Pitch will return to Cannes for the eighth time next month. It will launch three film projects from Thailand seeking international finance, co-production and sales partners. Director, Kongdej Jaturanrasamee (“P-047”) and producer Soros Sukhum (“Wonderful Town”) will pitch “51 Faces of Anne,” about a woman with memory loss faced with the [...]

  • Body at Brighton Rock

    Film Review: ‘Body at Brighton Rock’

    Filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin spends a tad too much time on the character-establishing setup during the first act of her “Body at Brighton Rock.” Once she has lured her audience into joining her plucky but ill-prepared protagonist into a secluded area of a picturesque state park, however, the first-time director efficiently ratchets up the suspense — [...]

  • Warren Adler

    Warren Adler, Author of 'The War of the Roses,' Dies at 91

    Warren Adler, the novelist, playwright and poet whose novel “The War of the Roses” was adapted into the dark comedy starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, has died. He was 91. His son, David Adler, said that his father died on Monday of complications from liver cancer. Adler was the author of 50 novels, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad