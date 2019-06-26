Bette Midler Set for Special Performance at New York Pride (EXCLUSIVE)

Bette Midler is set to appear at New York’s Pride Main Event this Saturday (June 29) at the Javits Center. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, she’ll perform a song accompanied by composer Marc Shaiman, of “Hairspray” and “Mary Poppins Returns” fame. Her stage time is set for 11 p.m.

Also scheduled to perform at the the WorldPride celebration is Cyndi Lauper, Beyonce’s choreographer Chris Grant, and a special percussion, dance and visual celebration of the theatrical phenomenon STOMP, which marks its 25th year in New York in 2019.

Billed as the biggest Pride charity event in history, the Jacob Javits Center is a 1.8 million square-foot space on the west side of Manhattan between 34th and 40th Streets and 11th and 12th Avenues.

WE Pride The Main Event is produced by Jake Resnicow who said, “The 50th anniversary of Stonewall will bring millions of people from all over the world to New York this Pride. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate our progress while working towards a better future. It will allow everyone to come together on one dance floor, in the city that started it all.”

All net proceeds will benefit prominent LGBTQ charities, including the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and LIFEBeat.

